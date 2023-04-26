BERNINA of America Honored for Sew & So Lifestyle Podcast in the 27th Annual Webby Awards

AURORA, Ill., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sew & So Podcast, sponsored by BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, and produced by Flint Rock LLC, has been named an Honoree for the Lifestyle category of Podcasts in the 27th Annual Webby Awards. This recognition places BERNINA and Sew & So in the top 20% of the nearly 14,000 works entered for this year’s awards. Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.



Sew & So is a podcast that features casual and inspiring conversation from the sewing and quilting community, including discussions on the “who and why” of how they got started, what inspires them and how they grow & connect with others. With new episodes every two weeks, the podcasts have spotlighted creative experts in the field of sewing and quilting, renowned master colorist Kaffe Fassett, Project Runway designer to the stars Nick Verreos, award winning textile artist Bisa Butler, well known contemporary quilt and fabric designer Amanda Murphy, TV and film costume designer Justine Seymour, NASA astronaut and artist Karen Nyberg, Craig Conover from Bravo TV’s Southern Charm, internationally acclaimed fit specialist & contributor to Dancing with the Stars Joe Vecchiarelli, Broadway costumers, fashion bloggers, authors and more. Hosted by Meg Goodman of Flint Rock, the Sew & So podcast was first established in 2021 with BERNINA.

“We knew we had something special when we first created Sew & So podcast,” shared Michaelynn Rose, Vice President of Marketing, BERNINA of America. “Being able to share engaging conversations with creative makers that bring to life their inspiration and experiences to the sewing and quilting community, is an incredible opportunity for BERNINA. We are extremely excited to be honored by the distinguished Webby Awards for our Sew & So work with Flint Rock.”

As an Honoree for the Webby Awards, BERNINA is in prestigious company with other podcast hosts that received the IADAS recognition including Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon, as well as highly recognized production companies such as Audacy, iHeart Radio, Meredith Corporation, NPR, Paramount, and S&S Productions.

“Honorees like BERNINA and Flint Rock are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Claire Graves, President of The Webby Awards. “It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the nearly 14,000 entries we received this year.”

IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Questlove, DJ and Producer; Tan France, Fashion Designer, Television Personality & Author; Natalie Guzman, Co-President & CMO, Savage X Fenty; Werner Vogels CTO, Amazon; Roxanne Gay, Host, The Roxanne Gay Agenda; Quinta Brunson, Writer, Director and Actor; Ziwe Fumudoh, Comedian and Writer; Reshma Saujani, Founder, Girls Who Code; LeVar Burton, Actor, Podcaster and TV Host; Andy Slavit, Host, In The Bubble; Takashi Murakami, Artist; Samantha Bee, Comedian; and Tracy Chou, Founder & CEO, Block Party.

The latest episodes of Sew & So Podcast can be accessed at https://www.sewandsopodcast.com/. For more information on BERNINA of America, please visit bernina.com

About BERNINA

BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 125 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on BERNINA’s blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. Shop for BERNINA products online or buy directly from your nearest BERNINA Dealer. Follow BERNINA on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. BERNINA’s sister machine, bernette, can be found on Instagram. You can also find helpful tips and tutorials for every skill level on BERNINA’s Blog, WeAllSew.

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media and PR; Apps, dApps & Software, Social; Podcasts; Games and Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 14,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include WP Engine, Canva, Verizon, Omidyar Network, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Podcast Movement, All Tech Is Human, and AIGA.

