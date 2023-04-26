Flexjet Earns 24th FAA Diamond Award for Excellence in Aircraft Maintenance

Cleveland, OH, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexjet, a global leader in subscription-based private aviation, today announced its 24th Federal Aviation Administration’s Diamond Award of Excellence for Aviation Maintenance Technician Training, underscoring its commitment to serving as a leader in aviation maintenance and safety. The honor follows Flexjet’s acquisition of Constant Aviation, a leading provider of aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services.

“There is no higher priority across the aviation industry than ensuring the safety of passengers and flight crews,” said Jay Heublein, Flexjet Senior Vice President of Maintenance. “Flexjet is committed to serving as a leader in flight safety in every aspect of its operations, and we are proud to be recognized with the FAA’s Diamond Award of Excellence for Aviation Maintenance Technician Training for the 24th year in a row.”

Established in 1991, the FAA Diamond Award recognizes aviation companies for highly effective training maintenance specialist programs designed to improve safety, compliance with aviation regulations and technical knowledge in ways that meet or exceed FAA requirements. All company maintenance technicians must participate in dedicated FAA training in areas focused on safety.

The qualifying standards for the FAA Diamond Award have become more demanding through the years, ensuring that achieving Diamond status has become progressively challenging. Many private jet travel companies fail to achieve these standards with their in-house teams, instead relying on third-party contractors with a makeshift mix of maintenance facilities, technicians and expertise.

Not only has Flexjet maintained its Diamond Award-winning status for 24 years, but it has done so in the face of growth in recent years, including a 40 percent increase in its fleet during 2022, and has continued to meet every safety standard and requirement, including those associated with the FAA Diamond Award. Through its apprenticeship program, Flexjet instills this strong safety ethic in its newest technicians. Last year, Flexjet graduated its first class of apprenticed Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) technicians.

The acquisition of Constant Aviation added scheduled and unscheduled maintenance capabilities including complete airframe, engine and avionics maintenance functions, heavy maintenance, engine and component overhaul and damage repair and composite and sheet metal repairs. Constant Aviation has earned the FAA Diamond Award every year since its first successful attempt in 2016.

Flexjet now has maintenance facilities throughout the U.S. in Ohio, New York, West Virginia, Texas, Arizona and Florida and its nationwide AOG (Aircraft on Ground) mobile response network, with teams deploying from 28 U.S. locations and the capacity to serve the entire continental U.S., including those in airports lacking dedicated maintenance facilities.

In addition to the FAA Diamond Award, Flexjet also holds the highly respected Aviation Research Group/US (ARG/US) Platinum Safety Rating. The biennial Platinum rating results from independent evaluations and a multi-day, onsite examination that measures companies against leading industrywide best practices for safety.

Flexjet is compliant with the International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO) at level 2, based upon a global, voluntary code of best practices with a safety management system. IS-BAO conforms with the standards and practices of the International Civil Aviation Organization, and compliance is viewed as comparable to achieving an international standard of safety excellence.

Flexjet also was the first fractional jet ownership program to meet the exacting Industry Audit Standard of the Air Charter Safety Foundation, perhaps the most difficult standard for Part 135 providers. Flexjet also participates in the FAA’s innovative Part 5 Safety Management System and has achieved active conformance with the FAA’s Safety Management System (SMS), ranking it in the top one percent of the nation’s private jet providers.

Flexjet is actively recruiting maintenance technicians nationwide, with immediate openings in Dallas, TX. For more details: https://www.flexjet.com/careers/maintenance-recruitment/.

About Flexjet

Flexjet, Inc., a global leader in subscription-based private aviation, first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing and is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 24 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is IS-BAO compliant at Level 2. Red Label by Flexjet, a market differentiator, which features the most modern fleet in the industry, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are more than 40 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Embraer Phenom 300 and Praetor 500, Bombardier Challenger 350, the Gulfstream G450 and G650. Flexjet’s European fleet includes the Embraer Praetor 600 and the Gulfstream G650. Flexjet’s helicopter division sells fractional, lease, and on-demand charter access to its fleet of owned, operated and maintained Sikorsky S-76 helicopters which boast 55,000 hours of safe flying certified by Wyvern and ARG/US and serving locations throughout the northeastern United States, United Kingdom, and southern Florida. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Instagram @FlexjetInc.