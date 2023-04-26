Cloud Managed Services Market to be $247.5 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Cloud Managed Services Market by Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Sector (IT & Telecommunications, BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods and Healthcare & Life Sciences) - Global Forecast to 2030’, the global cloud managed services market is projected to reach $247.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2030.





Cloud managed services offer partial or complete management of a client's cloud resources or infrastructure. These generally include day-to-day monitoring and management of cloud service environments, including configuration management, performance management, cost optimization, security and compliance monitoring, capacity management, financial management, and governance. They provide benefits such as cost saving, custom and integrated service, robust infrastructure, centralized network services and applications, disaster recovery, network security and automatic upgrades.

The growth of the cloud managed services market is driven by technological advancements supporting the adoption of cloud services, the growing need for cloud services in the BFSI sector, and the increasing importance of managed cloud services in the healthcare sector. Moreover, the increasing focus on customized and managed cloud services and integration of cloud technologies with in-house apps provide significant opportunities in the global cloud managed services market. Additionally, security & privacy risks associated with multi-tenancy, compliance issues, limited flexibility, and unpredictable costs of cloud services are some of the key challenges for the growth of the managed cloud services market. Enterprises' increasing preference for storage-as-a-service and rising demand for backup and archive-as-a-service are the key trends observed in the cloud managed services market.

Based on type, the global cloud managed services market is segmented into cybersecurity services, infrastructure services, business services, network services, data center services, communication and collaboration services, and mobility services. In 2023, the network services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global cloud managed services market. The large growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of managed VPN and SD-WAN services among telecommunication data centers and the rising need to reduce repetitive or mundane tasks to speed up processes and drive down overheads. However, the mobility services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on organization size, the global cloud managed services market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In 2023, the large enterprises segment is expected to account for a larger share of the global cloud managed services market. However, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing deployments of cloud managed services owing to the availability of fully managed services, reduction in hardware maintenance costs, and reduction in infrastructure replacement or upgradation costs, and availability of market-proven solutions & services at a reasonable subscription fee.

Based on sector, the global cloud managed services market is segmented into IT & telecommunications, BFSI, retail & consumer goods, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, government & public entities, energy & utility, oil & gas, automotive, and other sectors. In 2023, the IT & telecommunications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global cloud managed services market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for cloud solutions by IT industries to store, manage and process these huge data sets, increasing demand for cloud managed services by the telecommunications sector to reduce their operating and administrative costs, and growing availability cloud solutions & services for IT & telecom infrastructure. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global cloud managed services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global cloud managed services market. North America’s large market share is attributed to the growing adoption of cloud managed services by large IT companies to reduce their capital costs and transfer them into operational expenses and demand from different businesses to concentrate on their core functions. Furthermore, companies’ increasing inclination toward adopting cloud solutions to improve business productivity and decision-making capabilities and strong government support for the implementation and research & development of cloud computing technologies propels the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of this region is driven by the growing investments by major players existing in the region, such as IBM Corporation (U.S.) and Google LLC (U.S.), to strengthen the growth of cloud managed services, and regional governments are making considerable investments to improve cloud infrastructure, and growing adoption of data center services in China, and Japan. Further, the growing adoption of cloud managed services by small and medium-sized enterprises and increasing demand for outsourcing management functions from the cloud and managed services providers boost the growth of this regional market.

The key players operating in the global cloud managed services market are Google LLC (a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.) (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Accenture plc (Ireland), NEC Corporation (Japan), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.) (U.S.), Wipro Limited (India), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Infosys Limited (India), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), CloudNow Technologies Pvt Ltd (India), and ISmile Technologies (U.S.)

Scope of the Report



Cloud Managed Services Market, by Type

Cybersecurity Services Cloud Security Services Endpoint Security Services Network Security Services Application Security Services Other Cybersecurity Services

Infrastructure Services

Business Services

Network Services Network Monitoring & Management Services Network Provisioning Services

Data Center Services Data Storage, Backup & Disaster Recovery Services Data Monitoring & Migration Services

Communication and Collaboration Services Unified Communications as a Service Managed VoIP Services

Mobility Services Device Management Services Application Management Services



Cloud Managed Services Market, by Deployment Mode

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Cloud Managed Services Market, by Organization Size

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Cloud Managed Services Market, by Sector

IT & Telecommunications

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government & Public Entities

Energy & Utility

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Other Sectors

Cloud Managed Services Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



