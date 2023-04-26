OpenStack Service Market worth USD 79.63 Billion, growing at a 23% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Research Future Insights

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ OpenStack Service Market By Component, By Deployment, By Organization Size, By Vertical, And By Region– Market Forecast Till 2030”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2020 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 23% to attain a valuation of around USD 79.63 Billion by the end of 2030.

Using APIs or a dashboard, Openstack manages enormous pools of compute, storage, and networking resources. To assure the availability of user applications, extra components offer service management and fault management in addition to the usual infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) capability. 65% of cloud adopters, according to Red Hat, Inc., claimed that OpenStack is crucial to their cloud strategy.

To address the demand for creative new offerings, communication service providers are embracing cloud technologies like OpenStack. These production cloud environments must be extremely stable and available in order to guarantee business continuity. Organizations can create a highly available, production-grade OpenStack infrastructure by considering the availability of both the cloud environment's components and topology.



OpenStack Service Market Competitive Analysis

Due to the presence of significant players like Cisco Systems, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Mirantis, Inc., etc., the OpenStack Services Market is quite competitive and moderately fragmented. To enhance their market share and broaden their geographic reach, the industry's companies frequently introduce cutting-edge products, forge alliances, and merge.

Key Players OpenStack Services Market

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Red Hat, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

VMware, Inc.

Mirantis, Inc.

OpenStack Service Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 79.63 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 23% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities Higher demand for big data analytics and rapid increase in smart device adoption Key Market Dynamics OpenStack services enhance scalability and resource utilization Widespread adoption of OpenStack in cloud-based services.





The OpenStack Foundation (OSF), a nonprofit organization with more than 105,000 community members from 187 nations, promotes the development, adoption, and dissemination of open infrastructure globally. By offering a collection of shared resources to foster community, encourage collaboration, and assist the integration of open source technologies, the OSF aims to serve developers, users, and the broader open infrastructure ecosystem. The foundation's main initiatives include community management, planning massive test infrastructure, and hosting annual international events like the Open Infrastructure Summit that attract over 20,000 supporters of public infrastructure. Even more, the OSF started to develop fresh Strategic Emphasis Areas, beginning with Edge Computing, CI/CD, and Container Infrastructure.

Covid 19 Impact

As COVID-19 continued affecting large numbers of people and disrupting organizations worldwide, some enterprises were further at risk with the government having announced nation-wide lockdowns, impacting the availability of enterprise support teams and suppliers' support teams. In April 2020, Sardina Systems, a European company that provides Kubernetes and OpenStack cloud platforms, offered Sardina FishOS products and services to help all those affected customers and suppliers with teams in India. Sardina FishOS, built on OpenStack and Kubernetes, is designed for flexible & efficient operations, and rapid deployments to enable organizations to adapt to business demands ultimately. In April 2020, Rackspace's technology services company has set aside USD 10 million in no-cost OpenStack Public Cloud hosting resources over the next six months for organizations participating in COVID-19 response efforts.

Industry Trends

Software-Defined Networking (SDN) is needed for the deployment of 5G. Organizations whose expertise lies in Kubernetes and OpenStack are helping telecom operators build its next-generation SDN-based infrastructure for its 5G network. For instance, in February 2019, Mirantis, Inc. formed a three-year deal to build out AT&T 5G's infrastructure using Airship. AT&T, SKT, and Intel were the original founders of the Airship project. The Airship is made to make it possible for telcos to benefit from on-premises Kubernetes infrastructure to support the development of their SDN infrastructure. Mirantis will partner with AT&T and other core contributors to develop Airship's essential features. This work will then be deployed in production at scale via AT&T's Airship, Kubernetes, and OpenStack-based Network Cloud infrastructure.

At the Think Digital conference in May 2020, IBM Corporation unveiled new products and services to assist businesses and telecommunications providers in hastening their migration to edge computing in the 5G state. This effort adds IBM's experience and expertise in multi-cloud environments with Red Hat's open source technology, which became part of IBM in 2019 in one of the most significant tech acquisitions of all time.

One of them is IBM Telco Network Cloud Manager, where service providers will have the ability to manage workloads on both Red Hat OpenStack Platform and Red Hat OpenShift, which will be important as telcos increasingly look for ways to modernize their networks for greater efficiency and agility, and to provide new services and as 5G adoption expands.

The relationship between ZTE Corporation and Red Hat, Inc. was extended in March 2020 in order to hasten the rollout of 5G networks.

ZTE Corporation is one of the major international suppliers of telecommunications, enterprise, and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet. The collaboration includes a new reference design that enables telecom firms to implement virtual network functions (VNFs) on the Red Hat OpenStack Platform, Red Hat's extremely scalable and adaptable Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution, more successfully and on ZTE hardware. Leveraging the Red Hat OpenStack Platform for its VNF services, ZTE can better prepare service providers for 5G deployments by transforming traditional core data centers (DCs) into more agile, efficient, and innovative open environments.

Market Segmentation

The OpenStack Service Market is segmented by Size of the Organization (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Type of Cloud (On-premises Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Off-premises Private Cloud, and Community Cloud), End-User Industry (Information Technology, Telecommunication, Banking, and Financial Services, Academic, Government/Defense, Retail/E-Commerce) and Geography

Regional Analysis

According to the OpenStack Foundation (OSF), the majority of hyperscale Chinese cloud and telecom companies are leading the adoption of OpenStack services throughout the Asia-Pacific region as of November 2019. This was announced at the Open Infrastructure Summit in Shanghai. Citing the use of OpenStack by companies such as Tencent and China Mobile, the OSF said these companies play a critical role in the rapidly growing OpenStack market in Asia-Pacific. For instance, Tencent, the company behind the WeChat super app and hyperscale cloud supplier, has been using OpenStack to power its operations and public cloud services that are being used by different industries. Also, at China Mobile, OpenStack is being used to deliver public and private cloud services and its telecom cloud to power its next-generation telco network.

Users throughout the region are combining OpenStack and Kubernetes to solve big open infrastructure problems. They’re increasingly embracing projects like Airship and StarlingX, using open, composable infrastructure to satisfy the demands of applications operating in the region. The OSF, an organization made up of users and contributors to the open infrastructure projects piloted and hosted by the organization, has the third-highest number of members in China, which is expected to account for nearly half of the world's OpenStack deployments. The latest version of the software, known as OpenStack Train, was launched in October 2019, which features almost 3,000 changes that contributed upstream from China, the second-largest contributor of differences present in 165 countries. With more than 150 contributors, China also ranks second globally in terms of the number of contributors.

