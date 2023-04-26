Immutep Announces Presentation of New TACTI-002 Data at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting

Media Release

Final results from Part C of the Phase II TACTI-002 trial in 2nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma patients to be presented

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces two abstracts have been selected for poster presentation at the upcoming 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place in-person and online from 2-6 June 2023 in Chicago, Illinois (United States).

New, final data from Part C of the Phase II TACTI-002 trial evaluating the investigational dual immuno-oncology combination of eftilagimod alpha and pembrolizumab in 2nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma patients unselected for PD-L1 expression will be presented. In addition, the Phase II/III AIPAC-003 trial design will be presented in a Trial-in-Progress Poster. Presentation details are as follows:

TACTI-002 (Part C) Poster

Title : Final results from TACTI-002 Part C: A Phase II study of eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3 protein) and pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic 2nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma unselected for PD-L1.

Poster Session : Head and Neck Cancer

Date and Time : 5 June 2023, 2:15PM-5:15PM EDT

Presenter : Dr. Bernard Doger, START Madrid-FJD, Fundación Jiménez Díaz University Hospital, Madrid, Spain

Abstract # : 6029

AIPAC-003 Poster

Title : AIPAC-003: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 trial testing eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3) in HER2-neg/low metastatic breast cancer patients receiving paclitaxel, following an open-label dose optimization.

Poster S ession : Breast Cancer – Local/Regional/Adjuvant

Date and Time : 4 June 2023, 9:00AM-12:00PM EDT

Presenter : Dr. Nuhad K. Ibrahim, Professor, Department of Breast Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX

Abstract # : TPS1120

Abstracts for the presentations will be available after 5:00PM US Eastern Time on 25 May 2023 on ASCO.org.

About ASCO 2023

ASCO’s annual meeting represents the world’s largest gathering of oncology physicians, industry representatives, researchers, patient advocates, and investment analysts to discuss cutting-edge clinical research and therapeutics in oncology, and to gain insights for improving cancer care. More than 40,000 attendees from around the world are expected to attend in person and online to stay up to date on new clinical cancer advances in every area of cancer research and gain real-time insights from world-renowned faculty. For additional information on the 2023 ASCO’s Annual meeting, please visit https://www.asco.org/.

About Immutep

Immutep is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune disease. We are pioneers in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and our diversified product portfolio harnesses its unique ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit www.immutep.com.

