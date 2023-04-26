Ultra-Fast and Wireless Surge: EV Revolution Accelerates High-Power Charging Systems

Westford USA, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trending Ultra-Fast Charging Stations and Government Initiatives are Promoting High Power Charging Stations

The trend of increasing demand for ultra-fast charging systems capable of charging electric vehicles in under 15 minutes is also enhancing the market growth. These trends and drivers are compelling the EV companies to invest in the new charging stations and collaborate to expand the charging network providing a seamless charging experience for electric vehicle owners. Moreover, the convenience and ease of use for electric vehicle owners have increased drastically due to the development of wireless charging technologies.

By 2025, the European Union's Clean Energy Package will aim to develop 1,000,000 public charging points for electric vehicles and regulations requiring all new or renovated non-residential buildings with more than 10 parking spaces to have at least one charging point.

Browse in-depth TOC on " High Power Charging System Market "

● Pages - 242

● Tables - 60

● Figures - 81

Demand For Short Charging Times leads to the Growth of Ultra-Fast Charging Systems

Ultrafast charging systems dominated the global market owing to an increasing demand for electric vehicles with long ranges and short charging times. The expansion of high-power charging networks is also driving the growth of ultra-fast charging systems. Market companies such as Electrify America, lonity and EVgo are investing heavily in developing ultra-fast charging stations across major highways and cities, providing the owners of electric vehicles with greater convenience and range of confidence.

Commercial Application Segment to Achieve New Heights

In terms of application, the commercial segment is the leading segment for its adoption of heavy electric vehicles. The Increasing adoption of electric buses, trucks, and other heavy-duty vehicles by fleet operators led to the development of an overall better infrastructure for charging systems. FlixBus, the largest electric bus operator in Europe, has announced plans to convert its entire fleet to electric vehicles by 2030.

Government initiatives in European region aided it to Grow Substantially

Region-wise, Europe is one of the largest growing markets with supportive government initiatives. High adoption of electric vehicles and focus on the deployment of high-power charging stations along major highways are also driving the market in the region.

Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing markets owing to the increase in the adoption of electric vehicles. The Increasing investments in charging infrastructure and incentives for EV buyers led to the shift from traditional to high-power charging systems. According to research, the Chinese government has set a target of having 1.2 million public charging stations for electric vehicles by 2025 with a focus on their deployment of fast and ultra-fast charging stations.

High Power Charging System Market Report Suggests:

The global market size is projected to grow by USD 1685.5 billion by 2030 owing to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles.

In terms of application, the commercial segment dominates due to the increasing number of heavy-duty electric vehicles.

In terms of type, the Ultra-fast segment is projected to gain more popularity due to increasing demand for electric vehicles with long ranges and short charging times

Europe and Asia Pacific are leading markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due to the shift from the traditional Charging systems to new Ultra-fast charging systems.

High Power Charging System Market Segmentation:

The global High Power Charging System market report is segmented based on type, application, and region.

By Mode of charging

Plug-in charging system.

Wireless charging system.

Others.

By Application

Home charging systems

commercial charging systems

others.

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

RoE

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

RoLA

Middle-East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

High Power Charging System Market Major Company Profiles:

ABB Ltd.

ChargePoint, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Efacec Power Solutions

Enel X

EVBox

EVgo Services LLC

Innogy SE

Ionity GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Tesla, Inc.

Tritium Pty Ltd.

Webasto SE

Alfen BV

BYD Company Limited

Electrify America LLC

Heliox B.V.

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

SemaConnect, Inc.

