Advantage Solutions Ranked Top U.S. Promotion & Experiential Marketing Agency for 10th Consecutive Year

IRVINE, Calif., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 10th year in a row, Advantage Solutions is the No. 1 Promotion and Experiential Marketing Agency Network in the United States, according to Ad Age Agency Report 2023.



Advantage Solutions also ranks:

No. 5 of the Largest U.S. Agencies From All Disciplines, up from No. 11 in 2022

No. 15 of the World’s Largest Agency Companies

“It’s an incredible testament to the creativity, industry expertise and capabilities of our marketing teams that, year over year, we deliver strategic — and extremely effective — consumer experiences on behalf of our brand and retail partners,” said Advantage Solutions CEO Dave Peacock. “Our people are the heart of everything we do and their passion and talent for getting into the minds of consumers; building insights-driven solutions for engaging shoppers in stores, online and wherever they’re found; and driving trial and purchases in this always-changing marketplace are unmatched.

“As a company, we’re committed to delivering measurable results and working hard to exceed our clients’ and customers’ — and consumer — expectations.”

Ad Age Agency Report, published each year since 1945, looks at the state of the agency market and includes listings and analysis.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is a leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers. Our data- and technology-driven services — which include headquarter sales, retail merchandising, in-store and online sampling, digital commerce, omnichannel marketing, retail media and others — help brands and retailers of all sizes get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. As a trusted partner and problem solver, we help our clients sell more while spending less. Headquartered in Irvine, California, we have offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe through which we serve the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers.

Visit Advantage Solutions on LinkedIn



Media contact

Barb Grondin Francella

Senior Director, Communications

Advantage Solutions

press@advantagesolutions.net