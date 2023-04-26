IN8bio Announces Oral Presentation of New INB-200 Phase 1 Data in Glioblastoma (GBM) to be Presented at 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced an oral presentation at the upcoming 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place in Chicago from June 2-6, 2023. The oral presentation will highlight new Phase 1 study results evaluating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of INB-200, a potentially promising treatment for newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).



“We are excited that the Phase I trial of INB-200 in GBM has been selected for an oral presentation at ASCO,” said William Ho, CEO and co-founder of IN8bio. “GBM is a highly aggressive and difficult-to-treat brain cancer, where treatment options have remained largely unchanged for almost two decades. The current median progression-free survival with the standard of care for GBM is 6-7 months and overall survival is only 14-16 months. We believe that our unique approach to solid tumor cancers targeting the DNA damage response with our genetically engineered gamma-delta T cells may eliminate more cancer cells and potentially prolong the time to relapse or death.”

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: INB-200 Phase I Study of Gene Modified Autologous Gamma-Delta (γδ) T Cells in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Receiving Maintenance Temozolomide (TMZ)

Abstract #: 2007

Session: S100a - Central Nervous System Tumors

Date and Time: Friday, June 2, 2023, 2:45 PM CDT (3:45 PM EDT)

The abstract will be available on Thursday, May 25 at 5:00 PM EDT on ASCO.org.

About INB-200

INB-200 is a genetically modified autologous drug resistant immunotherapy (DRI) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors. This novel platform utilizes genetic engineering to generate chemotherapy resistant gamma delta T cells which can be administered concurrently with standard-of-care treatment in solid tumors. This is a powerful, synergistic treatment approach enabling gamma-delta T cells to persist in the presence of chemotherapy, and maintain their natural ability to recognize, engage and kill cancer cells.

INB-200 is the first genetically engineered gamma-delta T cell therapy to be administered to patients with solid tumors and our initial indication is in GBM.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous, iPSC and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively and specifically identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies undergoing haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio is initiating INB-400, a company-sponsored multi-center Phase 2 clinical trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma, which received IND clearance in late 2022. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other hematological and solid tumor cancers. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

