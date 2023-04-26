Register for the 10th USCAS US Corporate Aviation Summit: Florida, United States - June 2, 2023

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "10th USCAS US Corporate Aviation Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Following the previous success of USCAS, the 10th Summit will provide the platform for manufacturers and operators as well as any organization interested in this marketplace, to explore all aspects affecting the future of this industry.

It is a unique opportunity to debate the future of business aviation, learn about the latest developments in light jets, explore the air taxi market, discuss different business models, enhance our knowledge about the US market, and learn about regional infrastructure developments.

Who should attend: Business aircraft operators, manufacturers, consultants, bankers, lawyers, airport executives, aviation operators, leasing and financing companies, insurance companies and all professionals with an interest in the growth of business aviation and future opportunities in the US.

Agenda Highlights

Sustainability in corporate aviation

Trends in mergers and acquisitions in US corporate aviation

Legal issues of post-purchase operation

The state of the current market

Planning the purchase and resale of a Russian-owned aircraft

The future of fractional ownership

Go Vertical

Speakers

Franc Becerra , CEO, Corner Finance

, CEO, Corner Finance Derek Bloom , Partner, Atlantic Aviation Legal Services

, Partner, Atlantic Aviation Legal Services Juan Castro , General Manager, Executive Aviation & Travel, The Coca-Cola Company

, General Manager, Executive Aviation & Travel, The Coca-Cola Company Tom Chapman , Executive Vice President of Business Development, Volato

, Executive Vice President of Business Development, Volato John Copley , Partner, Garofalo Goerlich Hainbach

, Partner, Garofalo Goerlich Hainbach Neil Engerran , Director of Sales & Recruiting, Jet Aviation Staffing

, Director of Sales & Recruiting, Jet Aviation Staffing Jay Faria , President, Airtrade Aviation

, President, Airtrade Aviation William Herp , CEO, Linear Air

, CEO, Linear Air E. Terry Jaramillo , President & CEO, vonJet Aviation Group

, President & CEO, vonJet Aviation Group Ryan Waguespack, Partner North America, JetQuity

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/za4bya

