Anima Biotech's Webinar Series: Exploring the Potential of mRNA Biology for Drug Discovery and Therapeutic Intervention

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of small molecule mRNA drugs and their mechanisms of action by phenotypic screening with AI driven MOA elucidation, announced today the launch of a groundbreaking webinar series in partnership with leading life science media outlets. The series will provide up-to-date, high-quality information on mRNA biology, a game-changing approach that is revolutionizing drug discovery and opening doors to new therapeutic possibilities.



The pharmaceutical industry is eagerly exploring mRNA biology as a major wave of innovation, but the field is complex and not well understood. Anima Biotech's webinar series aims to bridge this knowledge gap by providing valuable insights into the latest advancements in mRNA regulation research and their impact on drug discovery. By partnering with leading life science media outlets, Anima Biotech is committed to delivering high-quality, free educational content that will drive innovation in drug discovery and ultimately benefit patients worldwide.

The webinar series will cover a range of topics, including mRNA regulation pathways and target space, approaches to discover and validate mechanisms of action and novel targets, and the development of cutting-edge technologies tailored to specific stages of the mRNA life cycle. Anima Biotech is excited to partner with Endpoints for its first webinar in the series, "Exposing Hidden Targets within the mRNA Regulation Space," which will feature Anima Biotech's chief scientific officer and co-founder, Iris Alroy, Ph.D., and Michael Kharas, Ph.D., a world-renowned cancer biologist and expert in RNA regulation from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

During the webinar, Drs. Alroy and Kharas will discuss the latest advancements in mRNA regulation research and the impact of these findings on drug discovery. The webinar will delve into the complex and finely tuned processes of mRNA regulation, exploring how a deeper comprehension of the regulatory mechanisms governing mRNA translation can uncover new targets for drug discovery and therapeutic intervention.

To register for the free webinar, please visit https://webinars.endpts.com/exposing-hidden-targets-within-the-mrna-regulation-space/.



About Anima Biotech

Anima Biotech is advancing mRNA Lightning, a novel platform for the discovery of small molecule mRNA drugs and their mechanisms of action. Our differentiated approach combines high scale phenotypic screening that automates millions of experiments in live mRNA biology with MOAi technology using AI to elucidate the mechanism of action of active molecules. Our approach has been validated by our collaborations with Lilly, Takeda Pharmaceuticals and AbbVie and a broad pipeline across 20 different discovery programs in various therapeutic areas. With our deep expertise in mRNA biology, we were able to advance our programs at an unprecedented speed and success rate. Anima's wholly owned pipeline is in Immunology (Collagen I mRNA biology modulators, preclinical stage in lung fibrosis and applicable across many fibrotic diseases), Oncology (c-Myc mRNA biology modulators and mutation agnostic mKras mRNA biology modulators), and Neuroscience (Tau - Alzheimer's disease and Pain - Nav1.7 mRNA biology modulators). Our science was further validated with seven patents, 15 peer-reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations. For more information about Anima Biotech, please visit our website at https://www.animabiotech.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @AnimaBiotech.



