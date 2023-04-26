Global Colonoscope Market Report 2023: Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Fuels the Sector

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Colonoscope Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Application, End User, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Colonoscope Market size is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

The colonoscopy is the primary instrument used in basic colonoscopy. In circumstances where cecal intubation is problematic due to significant colonic stricture and curvature, this instrument has a longer length and diameter than a gastroscope. It includes a control section, an instrument channel with forceps, snare, injector, and clip device, a shaft to be introduced into the patient, the tip, a connecting section, and the line.



Certain variants additionally include a lever for varying stiffness. Colonoscopy requires the use of a colonoscope. It provides superior diagnostic specificity and sensitivity compared to barium enema, stool occult blood test, and computed tomography colonography. Colonoscopy permits accurate diagnosis and treatment without the need for invasive surgery. The increasing incidence of colorectal cancer is a major factor behind expanding the colonoscope market.



Moreover, as the therapeutic capacities of colonoscopes increase, the number of colonoscopy procedures is anticipated to skyrocket. The market for colonoscope is driven by the increasing inclination for minimally invasive treatments, technological advancements, and the prevalence of colorectal cancer. However, it is uncertain what causes colorectal cancer. Increased treatment rates, a high prevalence of colon cancer globally, and elevated drug expenses relative to other major regions are significant contributors to its predominance.



The utilization and amount of colonoscopy procedures performed at these facilities contributed to expanding the colonoscope market. Many instruments that enhance visibility angles, such as colonoscopes, short-run radius optics, colonoscopes, gastrointestinal devices with multiple lenses, and various auxiliary devices, contribute to market growth.

Market Growth Factors

Rising advancements in technologies



The adoption of HD colonoscopes and upgrades in imaging techniques for excellent visibility of subtle lesions and small polyps are among the most significant technological developments in the colonoscopy. HD has increased the number of pixels on the video display, allowing for greater detail and a superior image for the spectator.

Modern colonoscopy systems are able to create high-resolution, HD colonoscopes with an angle of view of 170 degrees, providing brighter images, higher resolution, and a field of vision 30 degrees broader than standard colonoscopy instruments. In light of all these factors, the colonoscope market is predicted to expand throughout the forecast period.



Growing preference for minimally invasive procedures



The colonoscopy is a screening procedure that requires only a tiny portion of tissue removal and can detect any early signs of cancer, preventing it from progressing to a more dangerous stage. Colonoscopies are diagnostic procedures that include inspecting the lining of the large intestine by inserting a tiny camera into the rectum of the patient.

The process takes only a short amount of time and is completely painless, and it has the potential to save the patient's life. As a direct consequence of this, the market for colonoscope is expected to expand during the time of the projection.



Market Restraining Factors

High risks involved during the colonoscopy procedures



Post-polypectomy electrocoagulation syndrome is an extremely unusual complication involving bowel damage. It might lead to stomach discomfort and fever. Due to the increased likelihood of underlying health concerns, colonoscopies provide a larger risk of complications for patients over 75. In addition, older patients may have a more difficult time preparing for the operation. It may result in dehydration or electrolyte imbalance. These complications may discourage patients from undergoing these operations, consequently hindering the growth of the colonoscope market.

