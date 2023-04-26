FFW Corporation Announces Earnings and Special Dividend

WABASH, Ind., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (4/25/2023 Close: $42.00), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter and year to date ended March 31, 2023.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Corporation reported net income of $1,216,000 or $1.07 per common share compared to $1,369,000 or $1.20 per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $3,975,000 compared to $3,745,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The provision for loan losses was $75,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022. Total noninterest income was $880,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $1,120,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Noninterest expense was $3,478,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and $3,291,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2023, the Corporation reported net income of $4,355,000 or $3.84 per common share compared to $4,197,000 or $3.67 per common share for the nine months ended March 31, 2022. Net interest income for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 was $12,599,000 compared to $11,338,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2022. The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $475,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 and $205,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2022. Total noninterest income was $2,975,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $3,366,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2022. Noninterest expense was $10,084,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 and $9,718,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2022.

The three and nine months ended March 31, 2023 represented a return on average common equity of 10.47% and 12.59%, respectively, compared to 10.30% and 10.32% for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2022. The three and nine months ended March 31, 2023 represented a return on average assets of 0.93% and 1.09%, respectively, compared to 1.04% and 1.08%, for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2022.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.23% at March 31, 2023 compared to 1.28% at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets were $2,183,000 at March 31, 2023 compared to $2,345,000 at June 30, 2022.

The Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $1.25 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable May 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 17, 2023.

As of March 31, 2023, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 8.85% compared to 8.72% at June 30, 2022. Total assets at March 31, 2023 were $542,885,000 compared to $534,918,000 at June 30, 2022. Shareholders’ equity was $48,060,000 at March 31, 2023 compared to $46,648,000 at June 30, 2022. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Balance Sheet
  March 31June 30
  20232022
  Unaudited 
Assets  
Cash and due from financial institutions$6,090,005 $7,122,187 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 12,928,912  48,456,109 
 Cash and cash equivalents 19,018,917  55,578,296 
   
Securities available for sale 112,343,889  115,717,308 
Loans held for sale -  248,000 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,776,796 at March 31, 2023 and $4,342,121 at June 30, 2022 383,066,522  335,672,317 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,289,700  1,289,700 
Accrued interest receivable 2,336,991  2,105,470 
Premises and equipment, net 8,219,360  8,481,385 
Mortgage servicing rights 1,143,885  1,138,165 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 10,005,880  9,767,792 
Goodwill 1,213,898  1,213,898 
Repossessed Assets -  75,025 
Other assets 4,246,342  3,630,737 
 Total assets$ 542,885,384 $ 534,918,093 
    
Liabilities and shareholders' equity  
Deposits  
 Noninterest-bearing$53,706,317 $55,960,708 
 Interest-bearing 437,336,866  428,550,708 
    Total deposits 491,043,183  484,511,416 
    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,781,728  3,758,195 
 Total liabilities 494,824,911  488,269,611 
    
Shareholders' equity  
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;  
 Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,127,357 - March 31, 2023 and 1,140,305 - June 30, 2022 18,363  18,363 
Additional paid-in capital 10,100,525  9,940,774 
Retained earnings 59,787,611  56,384,625 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9,288,073) (7,726,089)
Treasury stock, at cost: 708,971 shares at March 31, 2023 and  
    696,023 shares at June 30, 2022 (12,557,953) (11,969,191)
 Total shareholders' equity 48,060,473  46,648,482 
    
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 542,885,384 $ 534,918,093 



FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Statement of Income
   Three Months Ended March 31Nine Months Ended March 31
   2023202220232022
   UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Interest and dividend income:    
 Loans, including fees$4,494,524 $3,342,482$12,606,871 $10,097,771
 Taxable securities 477,067  289,642 1,381,213  976,127
 Tax exempt securities 457,460  407,352 1,377,899  1,228,982
 Other 76,502  25,514 360,583  69,363
  Total interest and dividend income 5,505,553  4,064,990 15,726,566  12,372,243
       
Interest expense:    
 Deposits 1,526,134  319,839 3,121,684  1,034,161
 Borrowings 4,665  - 6,037  1
  Total interest expense 1,530,799  319,839 3,127,721  1,034,162
       
Net interest income 3,974,754  3,745,151 12,598,845  11,338,081
       
Provision for loan losses 75,000  75,000 475,000  205,000
       
Net interest income after provision for     
 loan losses 3,899,754  3,670,151 12,123,845  11,133,081
       
Noninterest income:    
 Net gains (losses) on sales of securities (3,633) - (3,633) -
 Net gains on sales of loans 12,710  92,943 151,602  447,769
 Net gains (losses) on fixed assets (20,533) 24,033 (20,533) 34,283
 Net gains (losses) on sales of REO (8,775) 4,532 3,066  11,286
 Commission income 299,231  305,301 923,239  941,537
 Service charges and fees 242,269  349,991 804,352  859,663
 Earnings on life insurance 79,662  76,749 238,088  230,396
 Other 278,705  266,661 879,123  840,757
  Total noninterest income 879,636  1,120,210 2,975,304  3,365,691
       
Noninterest expense:    
 Salaries and benefits 1,913,505  1,794,574 5,551,802  5,285,688
 Occupancy and equipment 320,444  338,682 932,825  985,152
 Professional 109,579  111,657 326,487  336,807
 Marketing 102,263  85,077 281,215  303,131
 Deposit insurance premium 39,025  36,448 119,968  102,448
 Regulatory assessment 8,511  9,585 24,690  28,305
 Correspondent bank charges 21,650  19,814 66,073  58,524
 Data processing 435,771  414,997 1,236,359  1,247,433
 Printing, postage and supplies 65,940  71,759 221,267  220,037
 Expense on life insurance 21,889  21,232 65,982  63,996
 Contribution expense 20,248  22,380 40,124  53,907
 Expense on REO 636  1,068 6,540  2,093
 Other 418,077  363,451 1,210,389  1,030,468
  Total noninterest expense 3,477,538  3,290,724 10,083,721  9,717,989
       
Income before income taxes 1,301,852  1,499,637 5,015,428  4,780,783
       
Income tax expense 85,468  130,611 660,505  583,505
       
Net income $ 1,216,384 $ 1,369,026$ 4,354,923 $ 4,197,278



              
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Key Balances and Ratios
  Three Months Ended March 31Nine Months Ended March 31
  2023202220232022
  UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Per common share data:    
Earnings$1.07 $1.20 $3.84 $3.67 
Diluted earnings$1.07 $1.20 $3.84 $3.67 
Dividends paid$0.28 $0.26 $0.84 $0.78 
Average shares issued and outstanding 1,128,995  1,143,348  1,133,501  1,143,981 
Shares outstanding end of period 1,127,357  1,143,327  1,127,357  1,143,327 
      
Supplemental data:    
Net interest margin ** 3.13% 3.03% 3.25% 3.11%
Return on average assets *** 0.93% 1.04% 1.09% 1.08%
Return on average common equity *** 10.47% 10.30% 12.59% 10.32%
      
  March 31June 30  
   2023  2022   
Nonperforming assets *$2,182,794 $2,344,693   
Repossessed assets$0 $75,025   
      
*Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets 
**Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis   
***Annualized    
      

FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Kirsten Pendarvis, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185