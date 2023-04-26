FFW Corporation Announces Earnings and Special Dividend

WABASH, Ind., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC ) (4/25/2023 Close: $42.00), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter and year to date ended March 31, 2023.



For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Corporation reported net income of $1,216,000 or $1.07 per common share compared to $1,369,000 or $1.20 per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $3,975,000 compared to $3,745,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The provision for loan losses was $75,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022. Total noninterest income was $880,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $1,120,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Noninterest expense was $3,478,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and $3,291,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2023, the Corporation reported net income of $4,355,000 or $3.84 per common share compared to $4,197,000 or $3.67 per common share for the nine months ended March 31, 2022. Net interest income for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 was $12,599,000 compared to $11,338,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2022. The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $475,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 and $205,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2022. Total noninterest income was $2,975,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $3,366,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2022. Noninterest expense was $10,084,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 and $9,718,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2022.

The three and nine months ended March 31, 2023 represented a return on average common equity of 10.47% and 12.59%, respectively, compared to 10.30% and 10.32% for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2022. The three and nine months ended March 31, 2023 represented a return on average assets of 0.93% and 1.09%, respectively, compared to 1.04% and 1.08%, for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2022.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.23% at March 31, 2023 compared to 1.28% at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets were $2,183,000 at March 31, 2023 compared to $2,345,000 at June 30, 2022.

The Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $1.25 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable May 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 17, 2023.

As of March 31, 2023, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 8.85% compared to 8.72% at June 30, 2022. Total assets at March 31, 2023 were $542,885,000 compared to $534,918,000 at June 30, 2022. Shareholders’ equity was $48,060,000 at March 31, 2023 compared to $46,648,000 at June 30, 2022. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com . Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.





FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information Consolidated Balance Sheet March 31 June 30 2023 2022 Unaudited Assets Cash and due from financial institutions $ 6,090,005 $ 7,122,187 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 12,928,912 48,456,109 Cash and cash equivalents 19,018,917 55,578,296 Securities available for sale 112,343,889 115,717,308 Loans held for sale - 248,000 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,776,796 at March 31, 2023 and $4,342,121 at June 30, 2022 383,066,522 335,672,317 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,289,700 1,289,700 Accrued interest receivable 2,336,991 2,105,470 Premises and equipment, net 8,219,360 8,481,385 Mortgage servicing rights 1,143,885 1,138,165 Cash surrender value of life insurance 10,005,880 9,767,792 Goodwill 1,213,898 1,213,898 Repossessed Assets - 75,025 Other assets 4,246,342 3,630,737 Total assets $ 542,885,384 $ 534,918,093 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 53,706,317 $ 55,960,708 Interest-bearing 437,336,866 428,550,708 Total deposits 491,043,183 484,511,416 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,781,728 3,758,195 Total liabilities 494,824,911 488,269,611 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized; Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,127,357 - March 31, 2023 and 1,140,305 - June 30, 2022 18,363 18,363 Additional paid-in capital 10,100,525 9,940,774 Retained earnings 59,787,611 56,384,625 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9,288,073 ) (7,726,089 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 708,971 shares at March 31, 2023 and 696,023 shares at June 30, 2022 (12,557,953 ) (11,969,191 ) Total shareholders' equity 48,060,473 46,648,482 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 542,885,384 $ 534,918,093







FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information Consolidated Statement of Income Three Months Ended March 31 Nine Months Ended March 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 4,494,524 $ 3,342,482 $ 12,606,871 $ 10,097,771 Taxable securities 477,067 289,642 1,381,213 976,127 Tax exempt securities 457,460 407,352 1,377,899 1,228,982 Other 76,502 25,514 360,583 69,363 Total interest and dividend income 5,505,553 4,064,990 15,726,566 12,372,243 Interest expense: Deposits 1,526,134 319,839 3,121,684 1,034,161 Borrowings 4,665 - 6,037 1 Total interest expense 1,530,799 319,839 3,127,721 1,034,162 Net interest income 3,974,754 3,745,151 12,598,845 11,338,081 Provision for loan losses 75,000 75,000 475,000 205,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,899,754 3,670,151 12,123,845 11,133,081 Noninterest income: Net gains (losses) on sales of securities (3,633 ) - (3,633 ) - Net gains on sales of loans 12,710 92,943 151,602 447,769 Net gains (losses) on fixed assets (20,533 ) 24,033 (20,533 ) 34,283 Net gains (losses) on sales of REO (8,775 ) 4,532 3,066 11,286 Commission income 299,231 305,301 923,239 941,537 Service charges and fees 242,269 349,991 804,352 859,663 Earnings on life insurance 79,662 76,749 238,088 230,396 Other 278,705 266,661 879,123 840,757 Total noninterest income 879,636 1,120,210 2,975,304 3,365,691 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 1,913,505 1,794,574 5,551,802 5,285,688 Occupancy and equipment 320,444 338,682 932,825 985,152 Professional 109,579 111,657 326,487 336,807 Marketing 102,263 85,077 281,215 303,131 Deposit insurance premium 39,025 36,448 119,968 102,448 Regulatory assessment 8,511 9,585 24,690 28,305 Correspondent bank charges 21,650 19,814 66,073 58,524 Data processing 435,771 414,997 1,236,359 1,247,433 Printing, postage and supplies 65,940 71,759 221,267 220,037 Expense on life insurance 21,889 21,232 65,982 63,996 Contribution expense 20,248 22,380 40,124 53,907 Expense on REO 636 1,068 6,540 2,093 Other 418,077 363,451 1,210,389 1,030,468 Total noninterest expense 3,477,538 3,290,724 10,083,721 9,717,989 Income before income taxes 1,301,852 1,499,637 5,015,428 4,780,783 Income tax expense 85,468 130,611 660,505 583,505 Net income $ 1,216,384 $ 1,369,026 $ 4,354,923 $ 4,197,278







FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information Key Balances and Ratios Three Months Ended March 31 Nine Months Ended March 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Per common share data: Earnings $ 1.07 $ 1.20 $ 3.84 $ 3.67 Diluted earnings $ 1.07 $ 1.20 $ 3.84 $ 3.67 Dividends paid $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.84 $ 0.78 Average shares issued and outstanding 1,128,995 1,143,348 1,133,501 1,143,981 Shares outstanding end of period 1,127,357 1,143,327 1,127,357 1,143,327 Supplemental data: Net interest margin ** 3.13 % 3.03 % 3.25 % 3.11 % Return on average assets *** 0.93 % 1.04 % 1.09 % 1.08 % Return on average common equity *** 10.47 % 10.30 % 12.59 % 10.32 % March 31 June 30 2023 2022 Nonperforming assets * $ 2,182,794 $ 2,344,693 Repossessed assets $ 0 $ 75,025 * Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets ** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis *** Annualized

FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Kirsten Pendarvis, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185

