Global Loitering Munition Market and Technology Forecast to 2031: Collaboration Between UAVs and Loitering Munition Presents Opportunities

Having been on the side of military capabilities for several years, the war in Ukraine and previously in Syria have put loitering munition at the forefront. Combining the advantages of a UAV that provides ISR while loitering above an area and the strike capabilities of a precision-guided weapon, they bring many advantages in modern operations.
Loitering munition will complement rather than replace the artillery and infantry heavy weapons systems. Having returned to near-peer or peer-to-peer conflicts, where long-range fires and ISR are key operational elements. Such artillery systems have only been available on the brigade or division level, requiring separate ISR capabilities for these units to locate, identify and engage targets. What the introduction of loitering munition does is that it brings those capabilities to the battalion level making it more effective and flexible.
Nevertheless, someone should not only expect changes in the capabilities of ground forces but also in the naval domain. Loitering munition will be an important addition to the weapons and sensors deployed by surface units, especially those operating in the littoral areas. Similarly, it should also be expected that loitering munition will be soon deployed by aerial, manned or unmanned, platforms. However, their market proliferation pace is not expected to be as fast as for the ground-launched ones.
The market is currently facing challenges due to disruptions in the supply chain, the cost of raw materials and the lack of production capacity from key manufacturers. That will change in the next couple of years and the market is expected to become even more fragmented and competitive as key countries are expected to develop their own indigenous solutions, rather than importing them from abroad. Europe has been one of those areas, mostly relying on the products from early entrants to the market, that is the US and Israel.
Finally, with the exception of the US Marine Corps, which has defined the way that loitering munition will serve its doctrines and therefore established a table of organization and equipment, the rest of the armed forces around the world are still in the definition phase.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Lessons learned from recent wars
- Man-in-the-loop - Reduce collateral damage and civilian losses
- Maximization of the investment
- New technologies in ammunition production
Trends
- Integration of loitering munition on platforms and systems
- Networking UAVs and loitering munition
- Long-ranges in peer-to-peer contingencies
Opportunities
- The war in Ukraine
- Loitering munition still at an early stage
- Collaboration between UAVs and loitering munition
- Opportunities for platform and systems manufacturers
- Opportunities for sensors' manufacturers
- Common procurement and financial mechanisms
- Framework contracts
- Mergers & Acquisitions
Challenges
- Defence budgets
- Defence and technology culture
- Production obstacles
- Uncharted supply chains
- Electronic warfare and C-UAS systems
- Inflation
- Energy cost
Segmentation
The market in this study is segmented by Region, Range, and Launching platform.
Geographic coverage
- North America
- European
- Asian-Pacific
- Middle East and North African
- Rest of the World
Loitering munition market per range
- Short
- Medium
- Long
Loitering munition market per launching platform
- Ground
- Naval
- Air
Companies Mentioned
- AeroVironment
- Anduril Industries
- Arquimea
- BAE Systems
- Defendtex
- Delair
- Diehl Defence
- EDGE Group - Halcon
- Elbit Systems
- Eurospike
- General Dynamics - Ordnance and Tactical Systems
- Innovaero
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- Lockheed Martin
- MBDA
- Meggitt
- Mistral Inc.
- NCSIST
- Nexter
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Novadem
- Optimum S.p.z.o.o.
- Paramount Group
- QinetiQ
- Rafael Advanced Defence Systems
- RAM UAV
- Raytheon
- Rheinmetall AG
- SAIC
- STC Delta
- STM
- Tata
- Thales
- UkrSpecSystems
- Ultra Electronics
- UVision
- WB Group
- ZALA Group
