Global Loitering Munition Market and Technology Forecast to 2031: Collaboration Between UAVs and Loitering Munition Presents Opportunities

Having been on the side of military capabilities for several years, the war in Ukraine and previously in Syria have put loitering munition at the forefront. Combining the advantages of a UAV that provides ISR while loitering above an area and the strike capabilities of a precision-guided weapon, they bring many advantages in modern operations.

Loitering munition will complement rather than replace the artillery and infantry heavy weapons systems. Having returned to near-peer or peer-to-peer conflicts, where long-range fires and ISR are key operational elements. Such artillery systems have only been available on the brigade or division level, requiring separate ISR capabilities for these units to locate, identify and engage targets. What the introduction of loitering munition does is that it brings those capabilities to the battalion level making it more effective and flexible.

Nevertheless, someone should not only expect changes in the capabilities of ground forces but also in the naval domain. Loitering munition will be an important addition to the weapons and sensors deployed by surface units, especially those operating in the littoral areas. Similarly, it should also be expected that loitering munition will be soon deployed by aerial, manned or unmanned, platforms. However, their market proliferation pace is not expected to be as fast as for the ground-launched ones.

The market is currently facing challenges due to disruptions in the supply chain, the cost of raw materials and the lack of production capacity from key manufacturers. That will change in the next couple of years and the market is expected to become even more fragmented and competitive as key countries are expected to develop their own indigenous solutions, rather than importing them from abroad. Europe has been one of those areas, mostly relying on the products from early entrants to the market, that is the US and Israel.

Finally, with the exception of the US Marine Corps, which has defined the way that loitering munition will serve its doctrines and therefore established a table of organization and equipment, the rest of the armed forces around the world are still in the definition phase.

The publisher provides a detailed analysis of the Loitering Munition Market to 2031 in terms of technologies, the market landscape, procurement programmes and opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers.

Covered in this report

Technological background for the development of loitering munition

Definition of the advantages, trends, opportunities and challenges of the market, as well as how loitering munition will fit in or impact force structures

Presentation of the market landscape in key countries

Presentation of the procurement programmes in major markets

Profiles of leading companies

Market share forecasting for all segments up to 2031

Market share assessments per segments and regions up to 2031

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Lessons learned from recent wars

Man-in-the-loop - Reduce collateral damage and civilian losses

Maximization of the investment

New technologies in ammunition production

Trends

Integration of loitering munition on platforms and systems

Networking UAVs and loitering munition

Long-ranges in peer-to-peer contingencies

Opportunities

The war in Ukraine

Loitering munition still at an early stage

Collaboration between UAVs and loitering munition

Opportunities for platform and systems manufacturers

Opportunities for sensors' manufacturers

Common procurement and financial mechanisms

Framework contracts

Mergers & Acquisitions

Challenges

Defence budgets

Defence and technology culture

Production obstacles

Uncharted supply chains

Electronic warfare and C-UAS systems

Inflation

Energy cost

Segmentation

The market in this study is segmented by Region, Range, and Launching platform.

Geographic coverage

North America

European

Asian-Pacific

Middle East and North African

Rest of the World

Loitering munition market per range

Short

Medium

Long

Loitering munition market per launching platform

Ground

Naval

Air

Reasons to buy

Insight on the elements comprising a loitering munition, which are potential opportunities for lower-tier suppliers

In-depth understanding of the factors affecting the market such as defence spending, tactical and operational requirements, and challenges faced by manufacturers that could delay the introduction of loitering munition to a military force, among several others

Outlining of the disruptions impacting the market and how these could become an opportunity in this quickly changing domain

Understanding of the wider platform market landscape and its relation to the loitering munition sector, how stakeholders can cooperate to offer integrated, end-to-end solutions

Companies Mentioned

AeroVironment

Anduril Industries

Arquimea

BAE Systems

Defendtex

Delair

Diehl Defence

EDGE Group - Halcon

Elbit Systems

Eurospike

General Dynamics - Ordnance and Tactical Systems

Innovaero

Israel Aerospace Industries

Lockheed Martin

MBDA

Meggitt

Mistral Inc.

NCSIST

Nexter

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Novadem

Optimum S.p.z.o.o.

Paramount Group

QinetiQ

Rafael Advanced Defence Systems

RAM UAV

Raytheon

Rheinmetall AG

SAIC

STC Delta

STM

Tata

Thales

UkrSpecSystems

Ultra Electronics

UVision

WB Group

ZALA Group

