The Global Smart Water Management Systems Market Was Valued At USD 14.3 Billion In 2022, And Is Projected To Reach USD 53.6 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 14.2% From 2022 To 2030| Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Smart Water Management Systems market was valued at USD 14.3 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 53.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2030. Key factors driving the growth of this market include the as cities become more intelligent and technologically advanced, there is a greater need for innovative water management strategies.

The expanding demand for (renewable) water resources is a global problem. This is due to factors such as population growth, economic development, continued urbanization, and an increase in the quantity of food consumed by each individual.

Request sample copy of report “ The Global Smart Water Management Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Type Outlook (Solution, Solution Type, Hardware, Software, Service, Service Type, Professional Services, Managed Services), By Application Outlook (Water Pipeline Monitoring & Leak Detection, Water Level Monitoring and Dam Management, Water Consumption & Distribution, Irrigation Management, Waste Water Monitoring, Others), By End Use Outlook (Commercial, Public Sector, Residential), Region and Forecasts, 2023 - 2030 ” published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Segmentation Overview:

Type Outlook:

Based on their respective offerings, the market is divided into Sensors, Water Meters, Solutions, and Services. The solutions segment will likely have the largest market share in the future years. As technology continues to advance, water companies are employing ingenious methods to connect diverse business processes in order to accelerate their growth. This allows businesses to better serve their patrons.

Even though they only invested a modest amount of money in the infrastructure, they were able to increase the efficiency of the entire water network by integrating a number of cutting-edge technologies with existing procedures. In the smart water industry, these and other forms of smart infrastructure are utilized to provide clients with customized solutions.

End User Outlook:

End-Users are classified as commercial, industrial, and residential. The market will be dominated by industry and commerce. In every country, the local authority is responsible for water supply and delivery. Lack of privatization in the water sector hinders the efficiency of water distribution. Leaks and water loss are prevalent in global water supply networks because the government does not monitor them.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and India have been analyzed as distinct segments of the global Smart Water Management Systems market. This market will be dominated by the global region in the near future.

In the coming years, the Asia-Pacific market for smart water management systems is expected to expand significantly due to the increasing number of smart cities in countries such as India and Indonesia. Due to the rapid growth of urban populations, water resource management is one of the most important objectives of smart city initiatives. In smart cities, clever water management tools will aid in locating leaks, tracking how water is distributed throughout the city, and making management decisions. This will directly increase the demand for clean water in urban areas, as well as for improved water management facilities to satisfy people's basic water needs and reduce water waste. Consequently, the Asia-Pacific market for intelligent water control systems will expand significantly over the next few years.

Buy this Preimum Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/45987

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 $53.6 Billion By Type Solution

Solution Type

Hardware

Software

Service Service Type Professional Services Managed Services

By Application Water Pipeline Monitoring & Leak Detection

Water Level Monitoring and Dam Management

Water Consumption & Distribution

Irrigation Management

Waste Water Monitoring

Others By End Use Commercial

Public Sector

Residential By Companies IBM Aclara Technologies

Oracle

Schneider Electric

Sensus

Arad

Neptune Technology

Mueller Water Products

Arcadis.

others. Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Restraining Factors:

The adoption of smart water management systems may be hindered by the systems' high complexity and poor performance, thereby restraining market revenue growth in the future. Low signal interferes with the operation of smart sensors, and interoperability issues are on the rise. These are some of the additional factors that can impede market growth. High deployment and maintenance costs, a lack of adequate infrastructure to support smart metering, and the low accuracy of certain sensors are a few additional factors that may restrain the market's revenue growth over the forecast period.

Opportunity Analysis:

Smart water management will play a larger role in the transition to a smart city: Globally, smart tools for economic development are gaining importance in urban planning strategies. In 2013, smart city initiatives began. They include intelligent energy, intelligent transportation, intelligent technology, intelligent infrastructure, and intelligent health care. SWM is a component of the smart infrastructure, which uses digital methods to treat water and wastewater.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

IBM

Aclara Technologies

Oracle

Schneider Electric

Sensus

Arad

Neptune Technology

Mueller Water Products

Arcadis.

Others.

By Type

Solution

Solution Type

Hardware

Software

Service Service Type Professional Services Managed Services



Application

Water Pipeline Monitoring & Leak Detection

Water Level Monitoring and Dam Management

Water Consumption & Distribution

Irrigation Management

Waste Water Monitoring

Others

End Use

Commercial

Public Sector

Residential

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Human Machine Interface Market - The global facility management market was valued at $42.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030, reaching a projected value of $59.3 billion by 2030.

- The global facility management market was valued at $42.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030, reaching a projected value of $59.3 billion by 2030. Facility Management Market - The global facility management market was valued at $42.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030, reaching a projected value of $59.3 billion by 2030.

- The global facility management market was valued at $42.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030, reaching a projected value of $59.3 billion by 2030. Demand Side Platform Market - The Global Demand Side Platform Market Size Was Valued At USD 16.94 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 20.77 Billion In 2022 To USD 92.12 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 23.7% During The Forecast Period.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com