Analyzing Wealth Distribution and Creating New Investing Vehicles to Reduce the Black/White Wealth Gap in the United States, 2023 Study

Dublin, April 26, 2023
This comprehensive report analyzes the current population and wealth distribution between the Black and White communities in the United States and explores innovative investing vehicles aimed at reducing the wealth gap.
It examines conventional strategies, tactics, and institutions, and highlights the rationale for developing new investment vehicles. The report emphasizes the significance of women-owned businesses and the economic benefits of addressing the wealth gap.
It highlights the importance of empowering women-owned businesses and offers practical strategies for mobilizing capital to foster economic growth in marginalized communities. By utilizing new conventional tactics and investment vehicles, this report aims to bridge the wealth gap and create a more equitable society
Furthermore, it provides detailed descriptions of new conventional tactics and investment vehicles, complete with metrics for evaluation. The report concludes with practical, step-by-step strategies for raising $5 million and $100 million to create institutional-scale assets under management (AUM).
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Current Population and Wealth Distribution
- Conventional Strategies and Tactics
- Conventional Institutions/Tools/Strategies
- Rationale for the Development of New Vehicles
- Significance of Women-Owned Businesses
- Economic Benefit Argument
- New Conventional Tactics
- New Investment Vehicles
- New Vehicle Descriptions
- Metrics
- Summary
- A Three-Step Strategy for Raising $5MM
- A Three-Step Strategy for Raising $100MM and Creating an Institutional Scale AUM
- Summary Insight Table
- Tactics Table
- Data Appendix
