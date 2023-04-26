Analyzing Wealth Distribution and Creating New Investing Vehicles to Reduce the Black/White Wealth Gap in the United States, 2023 Study

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Creating New Investing Vehicles to Reduce the Black/White Wealth Gap" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report analyzes the current population and wealth distribution between the Black and White communities in the United States and explores innovative investing vehicles aimed at reducing the wealth gap.

It examines conventional strategies, tactics, and institutions, and highlights the rationale for developing new investment vehicles. The report emphasizes the significance of women-owned businesses and the economic benefits of addressing the wealth gap.

It highlights the importance of empowering women-owned businesses and offers practical strategies for mobilizing capital to foster economic growth in marginalized communities. By utilizing new conventional tactics and investment vehicles, this report aims to bridge the wealth gap and create a more equitable society

Furthermore, it provides detailed descriptions of new conventional tactics and investment vehicles, complete with metrics for evaluation. The report concludes with practical, step-by-step strategies for raising $5 million and $100 million to create institutional-scale assets under management (AUM).

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Current Population and Wealth Distribution

Conventional Strategies and Tactics

Conventional Institutions/Tools/Strategies

Rationale for the Development of New Vehicles

Significance of Women-Owned Businesses

Economic Benefit Argument

New Conventional Tactics

New Investment Vehicles

New Vehicle Descriptions

Metrics

Summary

A Three-Step Strategy for Raising $5MM

A Three-Step Strategy for Raising $100MM and Creating an Institutional Scale AUM

Summary Insight Table

Tactics Table

Data Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2y92r5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.