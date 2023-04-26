Global Agricultural Adjuvant Market Worth 6,518.4 Million by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 6%: Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agricultural adjuvant market is forecast to expand at 6% CAGR over the forecast period, as per FMI’s analysis. The industry’s size is predicted to surge from US$ 3,536 million in 2023 to US$ 6,518.4 million by 2033.



The agricultural adjuvant industry has been positively impacted by the emerging concept of green pesticides. Gradually, the use of green pesticides is being accepted by the pesticide industry. As a result, the active promotion of more environment-friendly solvents and substances is aiding the market growth.

Microbial pesticides with preferable properties are witnessing high acceptance. Such as low environmental persistence, target specificity, and low non-target biological toxicities.

Manufacturers are focusing on driving the biocontrol efficiency of microbial pesticides by enhancing the chemical and physical characteristics of adjuvants. For this purpose, special emphasis is being placed on ascertaining safety, better dispersion performance, and stronger absorption capacity.

The significance of microbial pesticides for the creation of efficient and sustainable green agriculture is growing. As a result, pushing the development of green adjuvants. Sustainable green adjuvants are projected to replace high residual and extremely toxic chemical pesticides.

The increasingly expanding population has pushed the demand for food and various other fiber supplements. Consequently, catalyzing the demand for increased yields. This is favoring the market growth of agricultural adjuvants.

The popularity of silicon adjuvants amid government initiatives to drive zero growth in the use of pesticides is increasing. Owing to the application of silicone adjuvant, the industry is observing modifications in application technology and formulation.

Top Highlights from the FMI’s Analysis of the Agricultural Adjuvant Market:

North America is projected to be the leading market for the agricultural adjuvant industry over the forecast period. In 2022, the United States attained a 16.1% market share on a global scale.

market share on a global scale. In Europe, Germany contributed about 8% market share in 2022. The United States is projected to expand at 8% CAGR over the forecast period.

In the Asia Pacific, China and India are anticipated to expand at 8.7% and 6.7% CAGR in the estimated timeline.

Based on product type, the activator adjuvants segment attained a 34% market share in 2022. Growing demand for sustainable pesticides in developed countries is projected to propel segment growth.

The fungicide adjuvants, on the basis of application, grabbed a 23.7% market share in the historical period.

By crop type, cereals are estimated to attain a 31.9% market share in the forecast period.

Key Developments in Agricultural Adjuvant Market

In April 2021, Attune Agriculture collaborated with Nufarm Grupo to extend Ampersand adjuvant in Mexico. This surfactant functions differently in comparison to typical surfactants. Ampersand’s science-based approach focuses on heightened deposition, drift reduction, wash-off resistance, and evaporation protection for performance.

In January 2021, Attune Agriculture revealed the extension of fresh crop products in the market. The company united with Commodity Ag to sell Accomplice. The product is an all-in-one adjuvant intended for application on row crops.

Key Companies Profiled

Brandt Consolidated, Lamberti SPA, Winfield Solutions, Llc, Dow Croning, Wilbur-Ellis Holdings, Inc., Helena Chemical Company, Clariant International Ltd., Croda Chemicals, Tanatex Chemicals, Momentive Performance Materials, Solvay SA & Adjuvant Plus Inc.

Agricultural Adjuvant Market by Category

By Product Type:

Activator Adjuvants

Oil Adjuvants

Surfactants

Utility Adjuvants

By Application:

Fungicide Adjuvants

Insecticide Adjuvants

Herbicide Adjuvants

Others

By Crop Type:

Cereals

Oilseeds

Fruits & Vegetables

Other Crops

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East Africa

