Introducing $ATRNO: Shop chop, not stop. Secure and reliable of the modern world for retail payments.

WILMINGTON , DELAWARE, USA, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATRNO Token Launches Initial Coin Offering to Revolutionize the World of Retail Transactions

ATRNO Token, a multi-utility token designed to provide seamless transactions for various use cases, has launched its initial coin offering (ICO) to investors. Powered by Aeternus Foundation, a secure and fast blockchain that can handle millions of transactions per second with negligible fees, ATRNO Token has the potential to disrupt multiple industries and create significant demand for its token.

The ICO model is a type of crowdfunding where new crypto projects raise funds by selling their tokens to investors. ATRNO Token is one of the most intriguing ICOs to keep an eye on in 2023. Investing in initial coin offerings (ICOs) can be a lucrative option in the cryptocurrency market.

The success of ATRNO Token is backed by Aeternus Foundation, which is developed on Polygon for now. The reasons for choosing Polygon include low gas fees, community, ecosystem, and scalability. Sooner, Aeternus Foundation will launch its own robust and secure blockchain platform. With Polygon, the company can handle a high volume of transactions per second with minimal fees, making it efficient and cost-effective for users. The scalability and security of Aeternus Foundation provide a strong foundation for the success of ATRNO Token.

One of the key features of ATRNO Token is its multiple applications across different sectors. Whether users want to buy a gaming avatar, book a flight ticket, or purchase any other product or service online, ATRNO Token is the ideal choice. With its advanced technology and seamless integration with a range of e-commerce platforms, ATRNO Token makes it easy for anyone to make purchases online in a secure and hassle-free way.

ATRNO Token is powered by the Polygon network, which is known for its speed, scalability, and low transaction fees as stated above. This means that users can enjoy lightning-fast transaction times, with transactions processed in mere seconds, and without having to pay exorbitant fees that are often associated with other cryptocurrencies.

In addition to its powerful functionality, ATRNO Token is also highly secure. The platform uses advanced encryption and security protocols to protect user data and transactions, ensuring that all transactions are completely safe and secure.

Investing in ATRNO Token during its ICO sale can offer significant returns. As the demand for ATRNO Token increases due to its versatile applications and the growing adoption of Aeternus Foundation, the value of the token appreciates, providing early investors with substantial profits.

"We are thrilled to launch our initial coin offering and introduce ATRNO Token to the world," said by the CEO of Aeternus Foundation. "With its versatile applications and advanced technology, ATRNO Token has the potential to revolutionize the world of retail transactions. We believe that our ICO presents a compelling investment opportunity in the crypto space."

To learn more about ATRNO Token and its ICO, visit the ATRNO Token website.

About ATRNO Token:

ATRNO Token is a multi-utility token designed to provide seamless transactions for various use cases such as travel, shopping, gaming, and more. Powered by Aeternus Foundation, a secure and fast blockchain that can handle millions of transactions per second with negligible fees, ATRNO Token has the potential to disrupt multiple industries and create significant demand for its token. ATRNO Token is not limited to one specific use case, but it has multiple applications across different sectors, making it a promising investment opportunity. The success of ATRNO Token is backed by Aeternus Foundation's scalability, security, and low transaction fees, which provide a strong foundation for its potential success in the crypto space.

Website: https://www.aeternus.foundation



Email: support@aeternus.foundation

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AeternusF



Telegram: https://t.me/aeternusfoundation

Contact: Yogendra Kumar (Director/CEO)

Aeternus Foundation Corporation

108 W. 13th Street, Suite 100, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 (USA)

support@aeternus.foundation





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.