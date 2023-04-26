Global Packaged Croissant Market Size is Anticipated to Reach USD 13.7 Billion by 2030 with 5.5% CAGR Growth

Houston, TX, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Packaged Croissant Market By Product (Shelf-Stable And Frozen Croissants), By Distribution Channel (Online Retailers, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets, Independent Retailers, And Hypermarkets), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Packaged Croissant Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 8.9 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 13.7 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Packaged Croissant? How big is the Packaged Croissant Industry?

Report Overview:

Packaged croissants are a popular convenience food that can be found in grocery stores and supermarkets around the world. These croissants are typically pre-made and packaged in plastic wrapping, making them easy to store and transport. They come in a variety of flavors, including plain, chocolate-filled, and almond-filled. Packaged croissants can be enjoyed as a quick breakfast or snack, and are often served with coffee or tea. While some may argue that packaged croissants are not as fresh as those made from scratch, they offer a convenient option for busy individuals who do not have the time or resources to make croissants from scratch. Additionally, the packaging and portion control of packaged croissants can be helpful in maintaining a healthy diet and preventing food waste .

Global Packaged Croissant Market: Growth Factors

The global packaged croissant market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to several drivers and opportunities. The busy lifestyles of consumers have increased demand for convenient breakfast and snack options, leading to increased sales of packaged croissants. Additionally, the rise of coffee culture and the popularity of French cuisine have contributed to the growth of the market. However, there are also several challenges faced by the packaged croissant market. One challenge is the competition from other breakfast and snack options, such as muffins and energy bars.

Additionally, concerns over the health impacts of processed and packaged foods may deter some consumers from purchasing packaged croissants. The increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging options also presents a challenge for companies in the packaged croissant industry. Despite these challenges, the packaged croissant market presents opportunities for innovation in flavor and packaging, and for companies to meet the evolving needs and preferences of consumers.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 8.9 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 13.7 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Bauli, Lantmannen Unibake, Le Bon Croissant, General Mills, Grupo Bimbo, Upper Crust, San Giorgio Dolceï¼†Salato, Fresh Snack, Vancouver Croissant, Crozzo, Mondelez International, Rademaker, French Bakery Co., Spanish Market d.o.o., Starbucks Coffee Company, Mak'Cik and Boulangerie Solignac among others. Key Segment By Product, By Distribution Channel, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Packaged Croissant Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global packaged croissant market is bifurcated based on product, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product, the global market is segmented into shelf-stable and frozen croissants. The shelf-stable segment held the dominating market share in 2022 and is further projected to surge rapidly during the forecast period. The shelf-stable segment of the packaged croissant market has experienced steady growth in recent years. This is due to several factors, such as the increasing demand for convenience foods that can be stored for long periods without refrigeration. Shelf-stable croissants are typically packaged in airtight containers or bags to maintain their freshness and can last for several weeks or even months on the shelf. Furthermore, the growth of e-commerce and online grocery shopping has also contributed to the growth of the shelf-stable segment. Consumers can easily purchase and stock up on shelf-stable croissants, which can be delivered to their doorstep. This has also led to increased competition among companies, resulting in the introduction of new flavors and packaging options.

Based on distribution channel, the packaged croissant industry is bifurcated into online retailers, convenience stores, supermarkets, independent retailers, and hypermarkets. The online retailer segment is predicted to cite the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The online retailer segment of the packaged croissant market has seen significant growth in recent years due to the increasing popularity of online shopping and e-commerce. Online retailers offer convenience and accessibility to consumers who can easily purchase packaged croissants from the comfort of their homes or offices.

This segment has also experienced growth due to the availability of a wider variety of flavors and brands that may not be available in physical stores. Additionally, online retailers often offer discounts and promotions that attract price-sensitive consumers. Despite the growth of the online retailer segment, challenges such as the perceived lack of freshness and the difficulty of maintaining product quality during shipping and handling can be a concern for some consumers. However, companies in the market are addressing these challenges through innovative packaging and shipping methods to ensure that the croissants arrive at their destination fresh and ready to eat.

The global Packaged Croissant market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Shelf-Stable

Frozen Croissants

By Distribution Channel

Online Retailers

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Hypermarkets

Packaged Croissant Market By Product (Shelf-Stable And Frozen Croissants), By Distribution Channel (Online Retailers, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets, Independent Retailers, And Hypermarkets), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Packaged Croissant market include -

Bauli

Lantmannen Unibake

Le Bon Croissant

General Mills

Grupo Bimbo

Upper Crust

San Giorgio Dolceï¼†Salato

Fresh Snack

Vancouver Croissant

Crozzo

Mondelez International

Rademaker

French Bakery Co.

Spanish Market d.o.o.

Starbucks Coffee Company

Mak'Cik and Boulangerie Solignac

Among Others.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global packaged croissant market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.5% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the global packaged croissant market size was valued at around USD 8.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 13.7 billion, by 2030.

The growing disposable income and the increasing preference for convenience food are expected to drive packaged croissant industry growth over the forecast period.

Based on the product, the automatic segment is growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the pubs and nightclubs segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Packaged Croissant industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Packaged Croissant Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Packaged Croissant Industry?

What segments does the Packaged Croissant Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Packaged Croissant Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product, By Distribution Channel, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The Europe region held the largest packaged croissant market share in 2022 and is further projected to grow exponentially during the forecast period. The packaged croissant market in Europe has seen significant growth in recent years due to several factors. The popularity of French cuisine, the rise of coffee culture, and the increasing demand for convenient breakfast & snack options have all contributed to the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing availability of packaged croissants in supermarkets and convenience stores across Europe has made them more accessible to consumers.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has also boosted the growth of the packaged croissant industry in Europe. The pandemic led to an increase in at-home consumption, as people spent more time indoors and worked from home. This led to a surge in demand for packaged croissants as a quick and easy breakfast or snack option. The increasing focus on health and wellness has also led to the introduction of new packaging options that prioritize sustainability and eco-friendliness, attracting more environmentally-conscious consumers. The increasing availability of organic and gluten-free options has also contributed to the growth of the market. Overall, the packaged croissant market in Europe is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by increasing consumer demand for convenience and the availability of new flavors and packaging options.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In 2021, H&S Bakery Inc., a US-based bakery company, introduced a new line of packaged croissants that are gluten-free and vegan-friendly. The croissants are made from organic ingredients and are free from artificial preservatives and additives. This development caters to the increasing demand for healthier and allergen-free options among consumers.

In 2020, General Mills, a US-based food company, launched a new range of packaged croissants under its Pillsbury brand. The new range includes chocolate-filled croissants, almond-filled croissants, and plain croissants. The croissants are made from high-quality ingredients and are free from artificial flavors and colors.

In 2019, Lantmännen Unibake, a Danish bakery company, introduced a new range of packaged croissants that are made from organic ingredients. The new range includes plain croissants, chocolate-filled croissants, and almond-filled croissants. The company also introduced a new packaging design that prioritizes sustainability and eco-friendliness.

Opportunities in the Packaged Croissants Market

A lucrative opportunity has presented itself as a result of increased product launches and rising disposable income among the populace.

Over the course of the projected period, it is anticipated that the growth of the packaged croissant business will be driven by the rising discretionary income of the people. For example, the secondary research indicates that there was a 0.5 percentage point gain in the personal disposable income in the United States in February 2023 compared to the previous month. In addition, the growing number of new product launches in the field of packaged croissants is anticipated to present huge prospects for market advancement. Bridor, a French pastry manufacturer, extended the product diversity it offered in June 2022 by releasing four additional flavours of its new Mini Filled Croissants. This move was intended to appeal to a wider audience. The Mini Filled Croissants sold by Bridor are convenient options for breakfast as well as eating on the go. The mini size is perfect for sharing at home, as well as for breakfasts and seminars held in hotels.

