United States IT Job Family Classification & Pay Grade System Guide 2023 Including the Generic System Analyst Job Family

IT Job Family Classification & Pay Grade HandiGuide comes in MS Word, PDF, ePub formats includes an IT Job Evaluation Questionnaire, Shell Organization Chart, and a Position Description Questionnaire that can be used to create unique job descriptions.



Includes the generic System Analyst Job Family with five (5) full job descriptions - entry level to most senior level.

California is not the only state or city to require pay grades



IT Job Families A job family is a series of progressively higher, related jobs distinguished by levels of knowledge, skills, and abilities (competencies) and other factors, and which provide promotional and compensation opportunities.

IT Job Family Classification & Pay Grade System - Both in an individual's personal career planning and an enterprise's staffing, promotion and compensation, it is important to have benchmarks on the levels that individuals are at. To that end, one of the best objective ways to meet this goal is to have formal job descriptions and clear paths for promotion and compensation.

Over the past three decades, Janco Associates and its principles have created a set of 324 IT Job descriptions that are viewed by many as the industry standard. As a natural extension of that offering Janco has documented its IT job classification system.

A job family classification system is one that defines how individuals can grow into higher level positions over time by providing benchmarks and milestones that need to be achieved as they advance over time. This in time, impacts the responsibilities and compensation that is paid in a fair and objective manner.

The primary drivers are the scope of responsibilities which are assigned to a particular family and level based on the job family classification and level descriptions. All positions at the same level have the same salary grade throughout an enterprise.

Security Job Family Pay Grade Sample

2023 Edition Features:

Added Job descriptions for System Analyst I, II, III, IV, and V

Updated all included job descriptions

Updated all graphics

Updated all included forms

Updated salary data and graphics included in the core document

Key Topics Covered:

Information Technology Job Families



Position Description Structure Position Purpose Problems and Challenges Essential Position Functions

Job Progression - Traditional Job Progression Matrix - Traditional Traditional IT Job Family Progression

Job Family Classification Job Family Progression Chart



IT Job Family Classification



Manager Job Family Summary

Typical Responsibilities and Functions

Levels and Competencies

Professional Job Family Summary

Typical Responsibilities and Functions

Levels and Competencies

IT Technical Job Family Summary

Typical Responsibilities and Functions

Levels and Competencies

Blockchain - Distributed Ledger Technology Job Family Summary

Typical Responsibilities and Functions

Levels and Competencies

IT Support Entry Level Job Family Summary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v29lk6

