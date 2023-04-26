Bicycle Market is estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach US$ 117.37 Billion by 2033, Says Persistence Market Research

New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Bicycle Market is anticipated to reach a market size of roughly US$ 117.37 billion by 2033, up from an estimated 2023 value of US$ 65.54 billion, With at a CAGR of 6.0%.



Bicycles are a sustainable mode of transportation, promoting physical fitness, reducing congestion, and minimizing environmental impact. The global bicycle market has been witnessing steady growth due to increasing awareness about health and fitness, rising concerns about environmental pollution, and favorable government initiatives to promote cycling as a means of transportation.

Market Drivers

Increasing health awareness: Rising concerns about sedentary lifestyles and the need for physical fitness are driving the demand for bicycles as a means of exercise and recreation. The growing awareness about the health benefits of cycling, such as improved cardiovascular health, weight management, and stress reduction, is fueling the demand for bicycles.

With increasing concerns about environmental pollution and climate change, there is a growing emphasis on sustainable modes of transportation.

Government initiatives and incentives: Several governments across the world are implementing initiatives and offering incentives to promote cycling as a means of transportation.

Several governments across the world are implementing initiatives and offering incentives to promote cycling as a means of transportation. Technological advancements: The bicycle industry is witnessing significant technological advancements, particularly in the e-bike segment. Advancements in battery technology, motor efficiency, and lightweight materials are enhancing the performance and convenience of e-bikes, making them a popular choice among consumers.

Market Challenges

High initial cost: The cost of bicycles, especially e-bikes, can be relatively high compared to conventional bicycles. This can pose a challenge, particularly for price-sensitive markets, and limit the adoption of bicycles, especially e-bikes, among cost-conscious consumers.

Lack of cycling infrastructure: The availability of dedicated cycling infrastructure such as bicycle lanes and parking facilities is crucial for promoting cycling as a safe and convenient mode of transportation.

Safety concerns: Safety concerns, such as accidents and theft, can impact consumer confidence in cycling as a mode of transportation.

Safety concerns, such as accidents and theft, can impact consumer confidence in cycling as a mode of transportation. Competition from other modes of transportation: Bicycles face competition from other modes of transportation such as cars, public transportation, and ride-sharing services. The convenience and speed of other modes of transportation may pose challenges to the adoption of bicycles, especially for longer distances and in areas with limited cycling infrastructure.

Market Trends

Rise of e-bikes: E-bikes, or electric bicycles, are gaining significant popularity due to their convenience, efficiency, and eco-friendly nature. E-bikes provide the benefits of traditional bicycles along with the added advantage of electric power-assisted pedaling, making them an attractive option for commuting, recreation, and outdoor adventures.

Customization and personalization: Consumers are increasingly seeking customized and personalized bicycles that meet their specific needs and preferences. Manufacturers are offering options for customization such as frame materials, colors, accessories, and components, allowing consumers to have unique and personalized bicycles that reflect their individual style and requirements.

Consumers are increasingly seeking customized and personalized bicycles that meet their specific needs and preferences. Manufacturers are offering options for customization such as frame materials, colors, accessories, and components, allowing consumers to have unique and personalized bicycles that reflect their individual style and requirements. Online sales and direct-to-consumer (DTC) models: The growing trend of online sales and DTC models is impacting the bicycle market. Consumers are increasingly purchasing bicycles online, and manufacturers are adopting DTC models to eliminate intermediaries, reduce costs, and offer competitive prices to consumers. This trend is changing the dynamics of the traditional bicycle retail landscape.

Market Segmentation

By Bicycle Type: The bicycle market is segmented into road bikes, mountain bikes, hybrid bikes, e-bikes, and others. Among these, e-bikes are witnessing significant growth due to advancements in battery technology, increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly transportation options, and government incentives for electric mobility.

By End-user: The bicycle market is categorized into the adult segment and the children segment. The adult segment dominates the market due to increasing adoption of bicycles for recreational and fitness purposes, as well as for daily commute.

The bicycle market is categorized into the adult segment and the children segment. The adult segment dominates the market due to increasing adoption of bicycles for recreational and fitness purposes, as well as for daily commute. By Geography:

Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share in the global bicycle market, driven by factors such as a large population, increasing urbanization, and government initiatives to promote cycling for health and environmental benefits.

Competitive Landscape

The global bicycle market is highly competitive with the presence of numerous global and regional players. Some of the key players in the bicycle market include Giant Bicycles Inc., Atlas Cycles Ltd, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Avon Cycles Ltd, Zhonglu Co., Ltd, Accell Group N.V., Tube Investments of India Limited, Dorel Industries Inc., Merida Industry Co., Ltd, Tandem Group plc, Samchuly Bicycle Co., Ltd, F.I.V.E. Bianchi S.p.A, Specialized Bicycle Components, Hamilton Industries Pvt. Ltd, Tianjin FUJITA Group Co. Ltd, Ming Cycle Industrial Co. Ltd, Tianjin Flying Pigeon Cycle Manufacture Co., Ltd, Koninklijke Gazelle N.V., Tern, Kona USA, Inc., Scott Sports SA, Redline Bicycle, Yadea Group Holdings, Pt. Insera Sena, among others.

Recent Developments

Giant Bicycles Introduces New E-Bike Models (2023): Giant Bicycles, one of the world's leading bicycle manufacturers, has announced the launch of new electric bicycle (e-bike) models for 2023.

Trek Bicycles Unveils New Gravel Bike Lineup (2023): Trek Bicycles, a renowned bicycle manufacturer known for its high-quality road and mountain bikes, has introduced a new lineup of gravel bikes for 2023.

