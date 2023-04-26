Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Size Booming More Than 4X at Robust CAGR of 23% & Reaching a Value of USD 842.78 Million by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market is gaining traction because of the growing awareness about the benefits of HMOs in infant nutrition, including supporting digestive health and technology advancements, such as microbial fermentation, enzymatic synthesis, and chemical synthesis, in HMO production.



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated the global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market size at USD 199 million in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, the global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market size is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 22.9% reaching a value of USD 842.78 million by 2029. The development of R&D efforts and the increasing usage of HMO as a component in infant formula are two major growth factors for the global market for HMO. One of the primary factors propelling the growth of the human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market is the accessibility of cutting-edge technologies like enzymatic trans-glycosylation, which is used to artificially synthesis the HMOs.





Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market – Overview

Human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) are a group of complex carbohydrates and the third most prevalent solid substance in human milk after lipids and lactose. Mother's milk contains HMOs that are essential for the immune system and intestinal barrier development in a newborn. Some HMOs may also have an impact on how the infant's brain develops. Although there are more than 100 distinct kinds of HMOs, most moms' breast milk contains the most 2'-FL HMO (2'-fucosyllactose), which is the most common form.

Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market – By Application

Based on application, the global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market is segmented into infant formula, functional food & beverages, food supplements, health ingredients, and others. The infant formula segment accounts for the highest market share. These HMO supplements shield newborns against infection. Additionally, it helps gut health maintenance, protects them from prebiotic effects, and boosts cognition. Therefore, most infant formula-making food companies add this component into their products, due to which its demand is gaining traction in the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market

The market for Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to panic buying for at-home consumption during the early stages of the pandemic, the demand for HMOs soared during the lockdown. Because HMOs operate as an immunity booster, their sales increased during the pandemic as a result. However, restrictions on production activities and a shortage of labor also created a huge demand and supply gap that impacted the market revenue negatively in the later period of the COVID-19 outbreak. But it is estimated that the market will overall gain new opportunities owing to the rising health consciousness among consumers.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market include Abbott Laboratories, FrieslandCampina Domo, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH, Glycom A/S, Nestle S.A., Inbiose NV, ZuChem Inc., InnoBio Ltd., Elicityl SA, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., Medolac Laboratories, Glycosyn LLC, Glycosyn-Stanford JV LLC, and ProZomix Limited.

To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

Recent Developments

In December 2022 – Kirin, a Japan-based integrated beverages company, announced the commencement of the first human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) production plant in Rayong Province, Thailand.

– Kirin, a Japan-based integrated beverages company, announced the commencement of the first human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) production plant in Rayong Province, Thailand. In December 2022 – FrieslandCampina, a Netherlands-based multinational dairy cooperative, secured 2’-fucosyllactose approval in Australia and New Zealand for use in infant milk formula.

