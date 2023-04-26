Dental 3D Printing Market to be Worth $13.4 Billion by 2030 – Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Dental 3D Printing Market by Product (Service, Printer, Scanner), Technology (Polyjet, Fused Deposition Modeling, SLS), Material (Polymers, Metals, Ceramics), Application (Orthodontics, Prosthodontics, Implantology), and End User- Global Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the dental 3D printing market is projected to reach $13.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5487



The adoption of 3D printing is rising in various industries for various applications such as medicine, custom art & design, energy, manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and architecture. It has made significant advancements in the dental and medical fields. Dental 3D printers use a laser or light to polymerize a solution with the precise computer guidance necessary to manufacture small objects with complex details. In dentistry, 3D printing offers the ideal solution, which allows the making of splints & implants to be cost-effective and rapid and creates unique surgical guides.

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing adoption of 3D printing in dentistry, technological advancements, and the rising prevalence of dental diseases. In addition, the rising adoption of CAD/CAM technology and increased use of resins for dental 3D printing offer opportunities for the growth of this market. However, the high costs of 3D printers are hindering the growth of this market.

The dental 3D printing market is segmented by offering (services, systems [dental 3d printers, dental 3d scanners], accessories), technology (vat photopolymerization, polyjet technology, fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering, and other technologies), material (dental polymers [resins, thermoplastics, and other dental polymers], metals, ceramics [zirconia, alumina, and other ceramics], plastics, and other materials), application (prosthodontics, orthodontics, implantology, and other applications), end user (dental laboratories, dental hospitals & clinics, and academic & research institutes), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Based on offering, the dental 3D printing market is segmented into services, systems, and accessories. In 2023, the services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the dental 3D printing market. The trend of outsourcing dental designs is growing as it allows ease and convenience in designing customized dental prosthetics or implants. The dental 3D printing services ensure high efficiency, on-time delivery, and cost efficiency. These factors are contributing to the large market share of this segment.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5487

Based on technology, the dental 3D printing market is segmented into vat photopolymerization, polyjet technology, fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering, and other technologies. In 2023, the vat photopolymerization segment is expected to account for the largest share of the dental 3D printing market. Vat photopolymerization is a rapid process that ensures a high degree of precision, detailing, and overall quality in designing dental prosthetics and implants.

Based on materials, the dental 3D printing market is segmented into dental polymers, metals, ceramics, plastics, and other materials. The dental polymers segment is further segmented into resins, thermoplastics, and other dental polymers. The resins segment is expected to account for the largest share of the dental 3D printing market. Resins are generally used to attach dental fixtures to the teeth. Various resins are being developed, and existing resin materials are being improved due to the growing dental applications of 3D printing. The properties of resins, such as the self-healing capacity of dental resins, have increased the likelihood of the material for esthetic restorative treatments.

Based on end user, the dental 3D printing market is segmented into dental laboratories, dental hospitals & clinics, and academic & research institutes. In 2023, the dental laboratories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the dental 3D printing market. The high adoption of technologically advanced instruments in dental laboratories, high demand for dental prosthetics due to cosmetic dentistry, and cost-effectiveness ensured by dental laboratories in manufacturing dental products contribute to this segment's large market share.

Quick Buy – Dental 3D Printing Market- Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/44537440

Based on geography, the dental 3D printing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the dental 3D printing market. The presence of several leading market players, accessibility to cavity/tooth decay treatments, high adoption of 3D printing technologies, and high burden of the aging population in North America with edentulism are the factors supporting the large share of this market.

However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing dental tourism due to the low cost of dental procedures in Asia-Pacific countries, the rising geriatric population, and the increasing burden of oral diseases in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the dental 3D printing market are 3D Systems Corporation (U.S DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (U.S.), Stratasys Ltd. (Israel), Straumann Holding Ag (U.S.), Shandong Huge Dental Materials Corporation (China), Ultradent Products, Inc. (U.S.), SLM Solutions Group AG (Germany), Formlabs Inc. (U.S.), (Desktop Metal, Inc. ) a subsidiary of EnvisionTec Inc. (U.S.), Keystone Industries (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), and DWS S.r.l. (Italy).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/dental-3d-printing-market-5487

Scope of the Report:

Dental 3D Printing Market, by Offering

Services

Systems Dental 3D Printers Dental 3D Scanners

Accessories

Dental 3D Printing Market, by Technology

Vat Photopolymerization

Polyjet Technology

Fused Deposition Modeling

Selective Laser Sintering

Other Technologies

Note: Other technologies include stereolithography (SLA), photopolymer jetting (PPJ), and digital light processing (DLP).

Dental 3D Printing Market, by Material

Dental Polymers Resins Thermoplastics Other Dental Polymers

Metals

Ceramics

Zirconia

Alumina

Other Ceramics

Plastics

Other Materials

Note: Other dental polymers include polycarbonate (PC), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), poly ether ester ketone (PEEK), and Nylon.

Note: Other ceramics include aluminum nitride, silicon carbide and silicon nitride.

Note: Other materials include amalgam, composites, glass ionomer, and carbon fiber.

Dental 3D Printing Market, by Application

Prosthodontics

Orthodontics

Implantology

Other Applications

Note: Other applications include surgical guides, anatomical replicas and models, and casting patterns.

Dental 3D Printing Market, by End User

Dental Laboratories

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

Dental 3D Printing Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5487

Related Reports:

Dental 3D Printing Materials Market by Type [Polymers (Resins, Thermoplastics), Composites, Metals, Ceramics (Zirconia, Alumina], Application (Dentures, Dental Trays, Crown Models)- Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/dental-3d-printing-materials-market-5204

Dental 3D Scanners Market by Product (Desktop, Intraoral, Hand-held, Cone Beam Computerized Tomography (CBCT)), Type (Light, Laser), End User (Dental Clinics & Hospitals, Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/dental-3d-scanners-market-5466

Dental Consumables Market by Product (Implants, Prosthetics (Bridges, Dentures, Veneers), Endodontics, Orthodontics, Periodontics (Suture, Hemostat)), Material (Metal, Polymer, Ceramic, Biomaterial), End User (Hospital, Clinic) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/dental-consumables-market-5361

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.