NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media promotes Brandon Berman to President of Sales at Westwood One, reporting to Suzanne Grimes, President, Westwood One.



Berman has built his career at Westwood One, with 17 years of increasingly senior positions, from his earliest days as an account executive to his most recent post, EVP Sales and Sports Partnerships. Berman is replacing Ron Russo, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

“Brandon is a natural leader with a smart, strategic approach to the business that will enable us to manage through these economic headwinds and beyond with confidence, commitment, resilience, and results,” said Grimes. “With his unparalleled command of our powerhouse sports business, proven success with integrated, and multi-platform client-focused selling, Brandon is uniquely well-suited to lead the team.”

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is a leading audio-first media and entertainment company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 404 owned-and-operated stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through on-air and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

