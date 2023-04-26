Graves Ophthalmopathy Epidemiology Forecasts, 2032 - Focus on United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graves Ophthalmopathy - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Graves' Ophthalmopathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.



Key Highlights

Graves' Ophthalmopathy represents a broad spectrum of disease; although the diagnosis is readily apparent in those with severe and active disease, establishing the diagnosis in patients with lesser degrees of Graves' Ophthalmopathy can be challenging, and this may be the primary cause for low diagnosis rate seen across the 7MM since many people go misdiagnosed.

Graves' Ophthalmopathy is a potentially sight-threatening ocular disease that has puzzled physicians and scientists for nearly two centuries. Its widely quoted incident is 16/100,000 in women and 2.9/100,000 in men. However, these studies are outdated, and no prevalence studies have been reported.

According to reported literature and primary market research findings, 90% of Graves' Ophthalmopathy cases are generally due to Graves' disease, while the rest are caused due to euthyroid or hypothyroid disorders.

To estimate the prevalence of Graves' ophthalmopathy, we calculated its occurrence in the prevalent Graves' disease population. Then we scaled up to include Graves' Ophthalmopathy cases caused due to other indications.

In 2022, the prevalence of Graves' Ophthalmopathy cases were ~2,385,920 in the 7MM, which is expected to rise by 2032.

Graves' Ophthalmopathy Epidemiology



The epidemiology of Graves' Ophthalmopathy is not very well studied and understood. Most of the data available over secondary search are of incidence. It has an active inflammatory phase that lasts an average of 3-6 months but may be as long as 3 years, followed by a fibrotic inactive phase.

About 1% of patients experience reactivation after a period of inactivity. Therefore, prevalence becomes the better parameter to understand the epidemiology of this disease. Additionally, even though many patients suffer from Graves' Ophthalmopathy, it is referred to as a rare disease because of the difficulty in diagnosing the targeted patient pool.

The total prevalent cases of Graves Ophthalmopathy in the United States were around 1,012,000 cases in 2022.

The US contributed to the largest prevalent population of Graves' Ophthalmopathy, acquiring ~42% of the 7MM in 2022. Whereas Germany accounted for around 13% and Japan accounted for around 8% of the total population share, respectively, in 2022.

Among EU4 countries, Germany accounted for the largest number of Graves' Ophthalmopathy cases, followed by France, whereas Spain accounted for the lowest number of cases in 2022.

According to the publisher's estimates, there were around 16,300 cases of acute Graves' Ophthalmopathy and 41,900 cases of chronic Graves' Ophthalmopathy in Japan in 2022. These cases are projected to increase during the forecasted period.

In the 7MM, approximately 20% of the patient share is attributed to males, whereas only 80% of females suffer from Graves' Ophthalmopathy.

The diagnosis and treatment rate of Graves' Ophthalmopathy is expected to increase in the coming years due to the increase in expected approvals of several pipeline candidates to treat Graves' Ophthalmopathy, thus leading to an increase in awareness among patients and clinicians.

Scope of the Report

The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, and a descriptive overview of Graves' Ophtalmopathy, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis, and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, and disease progression has been provided.

A detailed review of current challenges in establishing diagnosis and diagnosis rate is provided.

Graves' Ophthalmopathy Report Insights

Patient population

Prevalence pattern

Diagnosis rate

Countrywise epidemiology distribution

Graves' Ophthalmopathy Report Key Strengths

10 years forecast

The 7MM coverage

Graves' Ophthalmopathy epidemiology segmentation

Graves' Ophthalmopathy Report Assessment

Epidemiology segmentation

Current diagnostic practices

Unmet needs

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Overview at a Glance

3.1. Patient Pool (%) of Graves' Ophthalmopathy in 2019

3.2. Patient Pool (%) of Graves' Ophthalmopathy in 2032



4. Executive Summary of Graves' Ophthalmopathy

4.1. Key Events



5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology



6. Disease Background and Overview

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Types

6.3. Signs, Symptoms, and Clinical Manifestations

6.4. Causes and Risk Factors

6.5. Grading

6.5.1. NOSPECS Classification

6.5.2. EUGOGO Classification

6.5.3. VISA Classification

6.6. Pathophysiology of Graves' Ophthalmopathy

6.7. Biomarkers

6.8. Diagnosis

6.8.1. Differential diagnosis



7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM

7.3. Prevalent cases of Graves' Ophthalmopathy in the 7MM

7.4. Epidemiology Scenario in the US

7.5. Epidemiology Scenario in EU4 and the UK

7.6. Epidemiology Scenario in Japan



8. KOL Views



9. Unmet Needs



10. Appendix



