Cloud Computing in Sport Thematic Intelligence Report 2023: Value Chain, Challenges, Case Studies, Data Analysis, Competitive Landscape

This report provides an overview of the cloud computing theme and looks at its impact on the sport sector.

The traditional IT stack has shifted to the cloud computing stack. This report will help readers make sense of this shift and understand the business benefits that can be derived from cloud computing. In addition, the report identifies those technology vendors that are leading across the enterprise cloud market, and notable adopters of cloud computing in the sports sector.

Cloud computing is a crucial technology for the sport sector. It has use cases across the industry, including fan engagement, sports betting, broadcasting, player safety, and performance analysis.

It can be an enabling technology for AI and data analysis or used to increase performance and operational efficiency.



Key Highlights

Cloud is a technology that can massively increase efficiency for businesses. In the case of sports and sports viewership, it can have a transformative impact on both player safety and performance analysis, as well as fan experience and engagement. Cloud-enabled data analytics allow broadcasters to show fans in-play statistics during matches. This helps broadcasters attract and retain viewers by improving their engagement and broadcasting experience.

Furthermore, cloud computing can allow teams and individuals to analyze performances before, during, and after matches, helping them make better decisions in their next fixture. Regarding player safety, cloud-enabled data analytics can signal to a decision-maker when an athlete is at a higher risk of injury.

Scope

The detailed value chain breaks down enterprise cloud spending into three categories: cloud infrastructure, cloud services, and cloud professional services.

The report includes a comprehensive data analysis, including market size and growth forecasts for cloud services (SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS) and cloud infrastructure (private cloud services, hybrid cloud services, and cloud management platforms).

It also includes selected case studies highlighting the use of cloud computing within sport.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Cloud Computing Value Chain

Sport Challenges

The Impact of Cloud Computing on Sport

Case Studies

Data Analysis

Companies

Sector Scorecard

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

