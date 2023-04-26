DSV, 1029 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1029

On 2 February 2023, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1013.

The share buyback programme announced has now been concluded.

The programme has been carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-54 1,890,500 1,274.44 2,409,326,259 55: 24 April 2023 18,500 1,265.84 23,418,040 56: 25 April 2023 40,000 1,245.91 49,836,400 57: 26 April 2023 14,200 1,225.19 17,397,698 Accumulated trading for days 1-57 1,963,200 1,273.42 2,499,978,397

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 3,300,514 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 1.51% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S





