Grace Announces Start-Up of Two More UNIPOL® PP Technology Lines

COLUMBIA, Md., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (Grace), the leading independent supplier of polyolefin catalyst technology and polypropylene (PP) process technology, is proud to announce the successful start-up of two additional PP reactor lines in China by Dongguan Grand Resource Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Dongguan Grand Resource). This is the second plant start up for Dongguan Grand Resource using UNIPOL® PP Technology and will add 600 kilotons per annum (KTA) of polypropylene resin capacity and increase its total nameplate capacity to 1,200 KTA.



The two reactor lines started up seamlessly within a brief 30 days of each other, which exemplifies the technology’s ease of commissioning. In addition, Dongguan Grand Resource is utilizing Grace's CONSISTA® catalysts in both of its UNIPOL® PP technology lines. By combining UNIPOL® PP Process Technology with CONSISTA® catalyst systems, Dongguan Grand Resource is producing material of high quality, efficiently and consistently.

"We are pleased to have been selected again as the technology licensor and catalyst supplier for Dongguan Grand Resource's newest polypropylene facilities," said Laura Schwinn, President of Grace’s Specialty Catalysts business. "Our CONSISTA® catalyst systems are designed to work with UNIPOL® PP technology, delivering optimal results for our licensees. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Dongguan Grand Resource as they grow."

Dongguan Grand Resource selected Grace due to its proven performance, robust production capabilities, advanced PP technology, broad catalyst and product capabilities, and excellent technical services. UNIPOL® PP technology is widely recognized as a leading technology to produce high-quality PP resins and is used by many of the world's leading producers.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace, a Standard Industries company, is a global leader in specialty chemicals. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalyst Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 4,500 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 100 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com. GRACE® is a registered trademark in the United States and/or other countries of W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

About Grace’s UNIPOL® PP Technology

Grace's all gas-phase UNIPOL® PP technology delivers innovative solutions for a Plant Lifetime Performance™ commitment to its licensees, allowing them to successfully participate in today’s highly competitive global polypropylene resin market. The UNIPOL® PP technology community, with over 100 reactor lines licensed worldwide, manufacture the broadest range of PP homopolymers, random and impact copolymers, plus terpolymers in the industry with a choice of close to 300 standard grades.

The UNIPOL® PP technology is a state-of-the-art engineering solution that achieves mechanical and operational simplicity and delivers lower total installed cost and lower operating expense, accelerated project schedules, fast start-ups, adaptable grade transitions, and business results for our customers. The technology, coupled with Grace’s proprietary CONSISTA® catalyst and donor systems and the UNIPOL UNIPPAC® software, allows for maximum performance.

Product and economic performance are derived from the unique combination of Grace’s proprietary UNIPOL® PP technology, CONSISTA® catalyst and donor systems, UNIPOL UNIPPAC® process control software, and global technical service & support. This provides all licensees with an unparalleled advantage that enables them to achieve optimum Plant Lifetime Performance™ and better business results.

UNIPOL® and UNIPOL UNIPPAC® are trademarks of The Dow Chemical Company or an affiliated company of Dow. W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. and/or its affiliates are licensed to use the UNIPOL® and UNIPOL UNIPPAC® trademarks in the area of polypropylene. CONSISTA® and PLANT LIFETIME PERFORMANCE™ are trademarks of W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

