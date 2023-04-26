The IoT Engineering Services Market Size Is Expected To Reach $71.2 Billion by 2027 As Per The Business Research Company's IoT Engineering Services Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s research on the IoT engineering services market, the worldwide IoT engineering services market will experience significant growth, increasing from $25.2 billion in 2022 to $31.2 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 23%. Projections indicate that the market will continue to expand, with an anticipated value of $71.2 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of more than 22%. In 2022, North America witnessed the most significant growth in the IoT engineering services market.



Businesses are integrating IoT solutions with manufacturing operations to automate production lines, thereby reducing the time and costs associated with manufacturing, as per the IoT engineering services market analysis report. This increasing demand for IoT solutions in smart manufacturing is anticipated to drive the growth of the IoT engineering services industry. For example, SaM Solutions, a Germany-based software development company, reported in July 2021 that the global value of manufacturing operations integrated with IoT solutions was $3.9 trillion and is expected to rise to $11.1 trillion by 2025.

Major players in the IoT engineering services market are Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys Limited, Cognizant, Happiest Minds Technologies Limited and Capgemini SE.

Prominent market players are focused on developing innovative technologies such as LoRaWAN and enhancing their market position through features like Downlink Queue Management and Network Analyzer. For example, in January 2022, Amazon.com Inc., a US-based technology company specializing in eCommerce, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence, unveiled LoRaWAN technology with new features such as real-time information to connect multiple IoT devices simultaneously, thereby reducing the time required for integration. This technology includes Downlink Queue Management and Network Analyzer functions, which allow you to send a message to a device that is not immediately reachable, as well as manage and analyze customer interactions.

Key global IoT engineering services market segments are –

1) By Service Type: Product Engineering, Cloud Engineering, Experience Engineering, Analytics Services, Maintenance Services, Security Engineering, Other Service Types

2) By Size Of Organization: Small Enterprises, Mid-Size Enterprises, Large Enterprises

3) By End Users: Healthcare, Automotive, Information Technology And Telecom, Building Automation, Agriculture, Public Utility, Retail, Other End Users

The IoT engineering services market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years and is expected to continue on this trajectory in the coming years. The IoT engineering services report provides insights that will help market players in the research and development process, helping them build innovative IoT solutions. In addition, the report will help players spot strategic collaboration, merger, and acquisition opportunities to expand their product offerings.

IoT Engineering Services Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the IoT engineering services market size, IoT engineering services market segments, IoT engineering services market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 3,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

