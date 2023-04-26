Global Desktop PC Market Forecast Report 2023-2027: Breakdown by Shipment Destination and Customer Type & Current and Future Development Trends

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Desktop PC Market Forecast, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides global PC and desktop PC shipment volume forecasts for the period 2023-2027, shipment volume breakdown by shipment destination and customer type, and brief insights on current and future development tends of the industry.

In 2022, the global desktop computer shipment reached 76.8 million units, a 6.3% decline compared to 2021. In the first half of 2022, desktop sales were affected by factors such as the return of workers to the office and the impact of rising global inflation.

As a result, there was a decrease in shipments from the first quarter of 2022 onwards as the easing of COVID-19 offset the increased demand for remote work.



List of Topics

Worldwide desktop PC shipment volume per year for the period 2023-2027 and per quarter for the period 1Q 2020 - 4Q 2022

Forecast and recent years' review of worldwide shipment volume and volume share by shipment destination and by CPU connector type

Worldwide motherboard vs. desktop PC shipment volume ratio forecasts for the period 2023-2027

Analyst's brief comments on current and future development trends of the global desktop PC industry

