Following France and Belgium, JCDecaux signs a contract with Carrefour Group Brazil to bring the best of Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) to Retail Media

Paris, April 26th, 2023 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces the signing of a contract with Carrefour Group Brazil – the largest retailer in the country – focusing on a DOOH Retail Media offering that is enhanced by data analytics. This new core business strengthens JCDecaux's expertise in Brazil, which has the largest national supply of street furniture, with more than 18,000 advertising panels strategically positioned in 11 major cities.

From the second half of 2023, 300 new screens will be installed across the 90 hypermarkets, located in the States of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, the Federal District, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul and Goiás. In addition to strengthening JCDecaux’s presence in the Southeast and opening up a new Out-of-Home environment, the partnership also marks the company's entry to large cities in the South and Midwest, enabling JCDecaux to connect brands to the areas of Brazil which contribute most to the country’s national GDP.

Focused on high quality, targeted audiences, the new DOOH Retail Media offering aims to enhance the customer journey. It will deliver the best in-class international standards in OOH advertising for the Retail and the mass-market through the range of JCDecaux’s Data Solutions which helps advertisers to plan campaigns, engage audiences and measure performance to obtain the best results.

The offer also demonstrates JCDecaux’s ability to innovate in Brazil, delivering a virtuous ecosystem for the retailer, brands and customers, which is based on day-to-day analysis of anonymised transaction data. Cross-referenced with other data from platforms including metros and Street Furniture, JCDecaux will offer a combination of relevant data for advertisers, which is managed through a “Data as a service” approach to enable increasingly effective campaigns.

This new partnership strengthens JCDecaux’s DOOH Retail Media offering, which has already been introduced in several countries in the JCDecaux Group: in France, notably in Carrefour convenience stores and in Parisian department stores, in Belgium, in the 100 largest Carrefour stores, and in a retail network across the United Kingdom. In these markets and now in Brazil, JCDecaux will provide a comprehensive DOOH Retail Media solution, covering all stages of the value chain including the design, installation and maintenance of the digital screens, selection of locations to maximise and target audiences, media planning and marketing of the advertising space, campaign delivery and post-campaign analysis of conversion and performance.

Sam James, Chief Digital Officer of Carrefour Group Brazil, said: "For the Carrefour Group Brazil, signing a contract with JCDecaux is another important initiative to promote the digital transformation that will accelerate over the next 5 years. We are launching a new media channel, DOOH to our hypermarket store ecosystem, an opportunity that has never before been available in our market.”

Cristiana Leal, Director of Retail Media & Data Monetization at Carrefour Group Brazil, said: "This DOOH project for our hypermarket stores complements our Retail Media strategy. Bringing digital media to our galleries is a further step in digitising the shopping journey in stores, promoting targeted and relevant advertising messages to our consumers that will enhance their retail experience. When it came to this partnership - JCDecaux was the natural choice".

Ana Célia Biondi, General Director of JCDecaux Brazil, said: “This is an unprecedented step that marks the expansion of JCDecaux in Brazil. Thanks to the introduction of this new media solution, our clients will be able to build and strengthen their advertising strategies using the first 100% data-driven Retail Media solution to reach residents and visitors. Advertisers will be able to accompany audiences throughout their customer journey and to create contextually relevant campaigns in a completely new way. This type of solution, which is based on high-quality, targeted data, will help brands to meet their marketing goals".

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: "We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Carrefour in Brazil, following the roll-out of our data-enhanced DOOH Retail Media solutions in the retailer’s French and Belgian stores. Our DOOH and data-driven solutions have proven effective in the multi-channel ecosystem of this global leading food retailer. Both digital and physical channels enable advertisers to communicate as close as possible to the point of purchase. DOOH is an effective solution because it launches campaigns using geolocated and contextualised transaction data, to drive responsiveness and boost sales. In line with our responsible commitments, JCDecaux will supply the most efficient screens with respect to quality, energy and lifespan, following the example of our digital solutions deployed in Brazil as well as other markets".

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2022 revenue: €3,317m (a)

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,040,132 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,573 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,200 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.6/5), CDP (A- Leadership), MSCI (AA) and has achieved Platinum Medal status from EcoVadis

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (604,536 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 205 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (333,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (101,976 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (654,957 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (170,973 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (129,305 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (24,198 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (19,371 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue



About the Carrefour Group Brazil

In the country for 47 years, the Carrefour Group Brazil is the leader in food retailing. From an omnichannel and multiformat platform, it brings together retail operations and Cash & Carry, the shopping club with Sam’s Club, in addition to Banco Carrefour and its real estate division, Carrefour Property. Currently, it has the formats Carrefour (hypermarket), Carrefour Bairro, Carrefour Market (supermarket), Carrefour Express (local retail), Carrefour.com (e-commerce), Atacadão and Maxxi (wholesale and self-service wholesale), Sam´s Club (shopping club), TodoDia (discount supermarket), Bompreço and Nacional (supermarkets), in addition to gas stations and drugstores. Present in all states and the Federal District, its operation already covers more than a thousand points of sale. Largest private employer in the country, the company is the second largest operation among the countries in which the Carrefour Group operates and one of the 20 largest companies listed on the Brazilian stock exchange (B3). Click here to learn more about the Group.

