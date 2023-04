CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 17 MAY 2023 - Publication of the Notice of Meeting – Opening of the vote – Procedures for making the preparatory documents available

French English

Montrouge, 26 April 2023

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING OF 17 MAY 2023

Publication of the Notice of Meeting – Opening of the vote –

Procedures for making the preparatory documents available

Crédit Agricole S.A. informs its shareholders that its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, 17 May 2023 at 9.30 am in Paris (75005), France, at Maison de la Mutualité – 24 rue Saint-Victor.

A Notice of Meeting, including in particular the agenda and the draft resolutions, was published in the French bulletin of mandatory legal announcements (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) No. 39 of 31 March 2023.

All of the matters relating to this General Meeting are made available to shareholders in accordance with the regulations and legislation in force. In particular:

the information and documents referred to specifically in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce), as well as the Notice of Meeting for the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting, are available on the Crédit Agricole S.A. website at:





https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/individual-shareholders/annual-general-meeting

by means of the Notice of Meeting press release, all shareholders may: familiarise themselves with the documents referred to in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code at the Company registered office; and up until 13 May 2023 inclusive, request that the company sends them these documents, it being specified that in order for holders of bearer shares to exercise this right, they must provide a certificate of shareholding for the bearer share accounts held by the authorised intermediary.







Online voting will be open from 12.00 pm (midday, Paris time) on 26 April 2023 until 3.00 pm (Paris time) on 16 May 2023. The paper forms must be received by Uptevia no later than 14 May 2023.

The General Meeting will be broadcast live on the website, on the page relating to the General Meeting (https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/individual-shareholders/annual-general-meeting ).

