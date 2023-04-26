Indonesia Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2023: Consumers are more Likely to Purchase Products from Retailers who are Responsive to Chats

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 75+ KPIs on Conversational Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the publisher, conversational commerce industry in Indonesia is expected to grow by 24.3% on annual basis to reach US$12,678.1 million in 2023.



The conversational commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 19.0% during 2022-2028. The conversational commerce transaction value in the country will increase from US$12,678.1 million in 2023 to reach US$30,253.8 million by 2028.



Conversational commerce, an approach to e-commerce, is rapidly gaining popularity in Indonesia. The country's increasing internet penetration and booming e-commerce industry make it a prime market for conversational commerce, and over the next five years, the publisher expects to see significant growth in this sector. This increased comfort with digital tools and services has also created a perfect growth environment for the conversational commerce market in Indonesia.



Consumers are increasingly turning to messaging platforms such as WhatsApp to interact with businesses, and companies are responding by investing in these technologies to improve their customer service and support. As a result, the publisher expects to see more businesses adopting conversational commerce solutions over the next five years, which will further drive growth in this Indonesian market. In addition to these factors, Indonesia's innovative startup ecosystem will also aid in the growth of the conversational commerce industry.



Indonesian consumers are more likely to purchase products from retailers who are responsive to chats



Over the last few years, the e-commerce industry has evolved significantly in the Indonesian market. From conventional online shopping channels to Conversational Commerce platforms and conversational commerce, a significant transformation is taking place in the market and this has coincided with changes in consumer behaviour.

According to a report from Facebook and BCG, 94% of the consumers in Indonesia stated that they are more likely to buy products and services from retailers and brands that are responsive to chat. This shows that retailers can drive their revenue and sales growth by incorporating conversational commerce tools into their sales funnel.

As the access to internet and smartphone continues to grow in the Indonesian market, the publisher expects more and more consumers to adopt conversational commerce channels to buy products and services. This will lead to more brands and retailers implementing conversational commerce capabilities into their business model, thereby aiding the growth of the sector from the short to medium-term perspective.



Startups are driving innovation and conversational commerce market growth in Indonesia



With the rise of messaging apps and chatbots, conversational commerce has become an essential part of the e-commerce landscape. As the market continues to grow in Indonesia, firms are seeking innovative solutions to meet the changing needs of customers.

Keyta, a conversational commerce startup, is driving innovation in this space, helping to shape the future of conversational commerce. Smartphones have become an integral part of consumers' daily lives, and they rely on them for various tasks, including communication. Consequently, the firm has developed an innovative solution that is built on smart keyboard technology.

The platform also offers support for invoice creation, transaction management, payment processing, and delivery fulfillment. Keytas can be integrated with different e-commerce platforms, allowing businesses to manage these activities seamlessly, regardless of the platform they use to serve their customers.

From the short to medium-term perspective, the publisher expects more such conversational commerce startups to launch innovative products and services into the Indonesian market. This will also drive the competitive landscape and industry growth over the next three to four years.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of conversational commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of conversational commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.



Scope



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of conversational commerce in Indonesia. Below is a summary of key market segments:



Indonesia Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Transaction Value

Transaction Volume

Average Value Per Transaction

Indonesia Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type

AI-Based Virtual Assistants

Non-Intelligent Chatbot

Indonesia Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type

Chatbots

Digital Voice Assistants

OTT Messaging

RCS Messaging

Indonesia Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Chatbots

Web-Based

App-Based

Indonesia Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Key Sectors

Retail Shopping

Travel & Hospitality

Online Food Service

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Wellness

Financial Services

Technology Products and Services

Other Sectors

Indonesia Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast in Key Sectors by Product Offering

Retail Shopping Market By Chatbots

Travel & Hospitality Market By Chatbots

Online Food Service Market By Chatbots

Media and Entertainment Market By Chatbots

Healthcare and Wellness Market By Chatbots

Financial Services Market By Chatbots

Technology Products and Services Market By Chatbots

Other Sectors Market By Chatbots

Retail Shopping Market By Digital Voice Assistants

Travel & Hospitality Market By Digital Voice Assistants

Online Food Service Market By Digital Voice Assistants

Media and Entertainment Market By Digital Voice Assistants

Healthcare and Wellness Market By Digital Voice Assistants

Financial Services Market By Digital Voice Assistants

Technology Products and Services Market By Digital Voice Assistants

Other Sectors Market By Digital Voice Assistants

Retail Shopping Market By OTT Messaging

Travel & Hospitality Market By OTT Messaging

Online Food Service Market By OTT Messaging

Media and Entertainment Market By OTT Messaging

Healthcare and Wellness Market By OTT Messaging

Financial Services Market By OTT Messaging

Technology Products and Services Market By OTT Messaging

Other Sectors Market By OTT Messaging

Retail Shopping Market By RCS Messaging

Travel & Hospitality Market By RCS Messaging

Online Food Service Market By RCS Messaging

Media and Entertainment Market By RCS Messaging

Healthcare and Wellness Market By RCS Messaging

Financial Services Market By RCS Messaging

Technology Products and Services Market By RCS Messaging

Other Sectors Market By RCS Messaging

Indonesia Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Organization Size

Large Enterprise

Medium-Sized Enterprise

Small Enterprise

Indonesia Total Spend on Conversational Commerce Market

Indonesia Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Spend on Application

Software Application

IT Services

Consulting Services

Indonesia Conversational Commerce Spend on Key Sectors

Retail Shopping

Travel & Hospitality

Online Food Service

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Wellness

Financial Services

Technology Products and Services

Other Sectors

