Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document including the 2022 Annual Financial Report

Charenton-le-Pont, 26 April 2023

Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

including the 2022 Annual Financial Report

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext: MBWS) announces that it has filed its Universal Registration Document for the year 2022 with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 26 April 2023.

This document includes, in particular, the following items:

- the 2022 annual financial report,

- the Board of Directors report on corporate governance, and

- the auditors' reports relating thereto.

The Universal Registration Document is made available under the conditions stipulated by the prevailing regulations. It can be consulted on the MBWS website (http://www.mbws.com/) under the heading "Regulated Information" as well as on the website of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (www.amf-france.org).

It is also available at the Company's head office :

10-12 avenue du Général de Gaulle - 94220 CHARENTON-LE-PONT.

Investor and shareholder relations contact

MBWS Group

Emilie Drexler

emilie.drexler@mbws.com

Tel.: +33 1 43 91 62 21 Press contact

Image Sept

Claire Doligez - Laurence Maury

cdoligez@image7.fr – lmaury@image7.fr

Tel.: +33 1 53 70 74 70





About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

