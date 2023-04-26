Global Powder Metallurgy Parts Strategic Business Report 2023: Expanding Applications Drive Growth

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Powder Metallurgy Parts: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Powder Metallurgy Parts estimated at US$23.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ferrous Metals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$28.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Ferrous Metals segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Powder Metallurgy Parts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $23.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $32.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Outlook

Analysis for Powder Metallurgy (P/M) Parts

Powder Metallurgy Parts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Automotive Industry -The Largest End-Use Industry for PM Products

Asia-Pacific Continues to be a Growth Engine

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Applications Drive Powder Metals Market

MIM PM Components Set to Flourish

Aluminum Sintering Inches towards Reality

VVT Components - A Peek into Opportunities and Hurdles

Marked Trends towards Finer Powders and Advanced PM Parts

Future Growth for the PM Industry

Diversification

Sustainability

Investments in Technology

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

