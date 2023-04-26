Partnership in global CCUS initiative leverages international investment in three Alberta-led projects

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Alberta-led carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) projects are receiving funding as part of Emissions Reduction Alberta’s (ERA) international partnership with Accelerating CCS Technologies (ACT). ERA is committing $3 million to 3 projects worth over $11 million. Funding is sourced from Alberta’s industry-funded Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) fund. Additional investment from Norway and the United States was also committed.



These innovative Alberta-based projects were selected through the ACT consortium’s ACT4 Call. Successful projects required a consortium consisting of at least two eligible applicants from at least two countries/regions participating in ACT4 Call. All three projects involve development, scale-up, field testing, piloting, demonstration, or deployment of technology within Alberta or Alberta-based companies working on technology in a partner’s region.

“As outlined in Alberta’s new Emissions Reduction and Energy Development Plan, the province continues to advance CCUS as a critical part of achieving Alberta’s aspiration of net zero emissions by 2050. This latest investment of TIER funds through ERA for three Alberta-led CCUS projects is another step forward on this important path.”

Sonya Savage, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas

“This global funding partnership to support these Alberta-based organizations to demonstrate, scale-up and deploy their breakthrough CCUS technologies benefits us all—Alberta is helping to develop the solutions the world needs and the world is recognizing our expertise in CCUS technology.”

Justin Riemer, CEO, ERA

“The climate issue is something we need a global approach to. CCUS is an important component of a portfolio of technologies needed to achieve our environmental and economic goals. The knowledge that Alberta has in this space is highly acknowledged and serves our ambition to make CCUS a commercially viable climate mitigation technology.”

Ragnhild Rønneberg, Coordinator, ACT, Research Council of Norway

The three Alberta-led projects selected include:

Carbon Management Canada

Develop a low-cost, high resolution monitoring technology for CO 2 storage facilities

ERA funding: $1,100,000 | Project value: $6,100,000

Location: Calgary, Alberta | ACT partners: Norway, United States

Carbon Upcycling Technologies

Bind CO 2 into a variety of feedstocks to create cementitious materials for use in concrete

ERA funding: $600,000 | Project value: $1,900,000

Location: Calgary, Alberta; Golden, Colorado | ACT partners: United States

Repsol Canada

Investigate the feasibility for permanent storage of CO 2 in depleted gas reservoirs

ERA funding: $1,300,000 | Project value: $3,300,000

Location: Edson, Alberta | ACT partners: United States

“This project represents a paradigm shift in how we can monitor the geological storage of CO2 at a very large scale that is cost effective yet provides assurance of containment and conformance of the CO2 plume. The funding from ERA will enable us to develop this technology as a proof of concept at CMC’s Newell County Facility in Southern Alberta.”

Don Lawton, Director of Science, CMC

“The transition to net zero will take the collective efforts of our communities, industries, and governments. ACT4 is an excellent initiative promoting vital international collaboration. The alternative feedstock assessment is foundational work necessary to accelerate the decarbonization of the North American cement and concrete industry.”

Tiffany Duffy, Director of Business Development, Carbon Upcycling

“We are grateful for the funding provided by the Government of Alberta through ERA. This project will help to mature and advance CCS technology not only in Alberta and the United States, but it will also provide significant contributions internationally as well. Repsol is eager to lead the project and continue to build our E&P low carbon portfolio.”

David Ramos, Director, Geological Low Carbon Solutions, Repsol

In total, six projects will be supported under ACT4 Call, including the three ERA-funded initiatives. The total budget of the 6 projects is $23 million (including in-kind and industry funds), of which $16 million is from ACT partners. Projects were selected through a rigorous one-stage evaluation process led by each national funding agency. Additional ACT4 Call projects can be found here.

ACT has established itself as a strong multinational funding approach for research and innovation dedicated CCUS, an area of intense global interest as a key emissions reduction opportunity for the large industrial sector: power generation, cement production, oil and gas, manufacturing, and more.

In addition to leveraging international funding for CCUS initiatives, the partnership with innovation organizations around the world represents a significant opportunity for future collaboration and knowledge sharing. All projects will present their goals and plans at the Annual ACT Knowledge Sharing Workshop and all recipients are required to produce a final outcomes report that will be shared publicly.

ABOUT EMISSIONS REDUCTION ALBERTA (ERA):

For more than 13 years, ERA has been investing revenues from the carbon price paid by large emitters to accelerate the development and adoption of innovative clean technology solutions. Since we were established in 2009, we have committed $855 million toward 245 projects worth $7 billion that are helping to reduce GHGs, create competitive industries and are leading to new business opportunities in Alberta. These projects are estimated to deliver cumulative GHG reductions of 41 million tonnes by 2030 and 105 million tonnes by 2050.