Global Die Casting Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Replacement of Wrought Iron and Steel with Aluminum Castings in Military and Defense Applications Presents Opportunities

The global market for Die Casting estimated at US$76 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$133.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.2% CAGR and reach US$61 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Industrial Machinery segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Die Casting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$57.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21.7 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 69 Featured) -

Arconic, Inc.

Endurance Technologies Limited

Form Technologies, Inc.

GF Casting Solutions AG

Gibbs Die Casting Corp.

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH

Pace Industries

Ryobi Limited

Sigma Electric Manufacturing Corp.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 406 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $133.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

An Introduction to Die Casting

Die Casting Market: Critical for Production of Manufactured Parts and Finished Goods

Die Casting Volume Market Analysis

Die Casting Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Die Casting Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Developing Economies Continue to Spearhead Market Growth

An Insight into Global Castings Production

World Casting Market: Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Material for 2019E

Leading Metal Casting Producing Countries Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Country for 2019E

Global Castings Market (2018): Average Production per Plant in Thousand Metric Ton by Select Leading Countries

Ferrous Metal Castings Continue to Dominate, While Nonferrous Metal Castings Gradually Gaining Ground

Global Economic Environment and Manufacturing Sector Trends Influence Die Casting Market Dynamics

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2015 through 2019

Die Casting - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Die Cast Automotive Parts Receive a Boost Against the Backdrop of the Engineering Focus Shed on Lightweighting

Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting Catalyzes Application of Aluminum Die Cast in Auto Parts: Average Weight of a Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006, 2016 & 2019

Rising EV Sales: Another Emerging Growth Catalyst in the Automotive End-Use Sector

With Myriad Factors Boosting the Outlook for EVs, Die-Casting Foundries Will Witness the Emergence of New Demand Opportunities: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, and 2022

Competition between Steel and Aluminum Castings Heats Up in the Auto Industry

Heavy Transportation Segments Add to the Demand

Global Aircraft Fleet by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

Heavy Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises Bright Prospects

Opportunity Indicators

Global Construction Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Mining Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Sustained Demand for Consumer Appliances Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver

Global Household Appliances Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Increasing Replacement of Wrought Iron and Steel with Aluminum Castings in Military and Defense Applications: An Opportunity for Growth

Increased Defense Spending Bodes Well for Die Casting Market: Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2018

Projected Defense Budget in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2018

Rising Significance of Castings in Energy Production Chain Spurs Demand from Power Industry

Global Wind Energy: Breakdown of Cumulative Installed Capacity in GW by Region for the Years 2018 and 2022

Mechanization of Agriculture Adds to the Demand

Production of Plumbing Pipes & Fittings: A Lucrative Market Opportunity for Castings

Global Market for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures: Breakdown of Sales in US$ Billion by Region for Years 2018 and 2022

Porosity-Free, High-Strength and Superior Finish Aluminum Castings: A Key Requirement in Medical Devices

Telecommunications Equipment: A High Potential End-use Application

Die Casting: The Most Widely Used Process to Transform Aluminum into Products

High Pressure Die Casting Market Rides on the Lightweight Trend in Automotive Industry

Global High Pressure Die Casting Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Applications for 2019 and 2025

Magnesium Emerges as a Promising Alternative to Aluminum Die Cast

Comparative Analysis of Design Parameters

Automation Ensures Improved Productivity for Die Casting Industry

Growing Automation in Aluminum Die Casting Fosters Improved Productivity

Technological Advancements and Innovations Spur Market Growth

Simulation-based Castings Continues to Gain Traction

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



