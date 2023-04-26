Global Die Casting Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Replacement of Wrought Iron and Steel with Aluminum Castings in Military and Defense Applications Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Die Casting: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Die Casting estimated at US$76 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$133.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.2% CAGR and reach US$61 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Industrial Machinery segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Die Casting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$57.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21.7 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 69 Featured) -
- Arconic, Inc.
- Endurance Technologies Limited
- Form Technologies, Inc.
- GF Casting Solutions AG
- Gibbs Die Casting Corp.
- Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
- Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH
- Pace Industries
- Ryobi Limited
- Sigma Electric Manufacturing Corp.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|406
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$76 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$133.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- An Introduction to Die Casting
- Die Casting Market: Critical for Production of Manufactured Parts and Finished Goods
- Die Casting Volume Market Analysis
- Die Casting Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
- Die Casting Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
- Developing Economies Continue to Spearhead Market Growth
- An Insight into Global Castings Production
- World Casting Market: Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Material for 2019E
- Leading Metal Casting Producing Countries Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Country for 2019E
- Global Castings Market (2018): Average Production per Plant in Thousand Metric Ton by Select Leading Countries
- Ferrous Metal Castings Continue to Dominate, While Nonferrous Metal Castings Gradually Gaining Ground
- Global Economic Environment and Manufacturing Sector Trends Influence Die Casting Market Dynamics
- Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
- Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2015 through 2019
- Die Casting - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Die Cast Automotive Parts Receive a Boost Against the Backdrop of the Engineering Focus Shed on Lightweighting
- Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting Catalyzes Application of Aluminum Die Cast in Auto Parts: Average Weight of a Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006, 2016 & 2019
- Rising EV Sales: Another Emerging Growth Catalyst in the Automotive End-Use Sector
- With Myriad Factors Boosting the Outlook for EVs, Die-Casting Foundries Will Witness the Emergence of New Demand Opportunities: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, and 2022
- Competition between Steel and Aluminum Castings Heats Up in the Auto Industry
- Heavy Transportation Segments Add to the Demand
- Global Aircraft Fleet by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038
- Heavy Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises Bright Prospects
- Opportunity Indicators
- Global Construction Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Global Mining Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Sustained Demand for Consumer Appliances Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver
- Global Household Appliances Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Increasing Replacement of Wrought Iron and Steel with Aluminum Castings in Military and Defense Applications: An Opportunity for Growth
- Increased Defense Spending Bodes Well for Die Casting Market: Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2018
- Projected Defense Budget in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2018
- Rising Significance of Castings in Energy Production Chain Spurs Demand from Power Industry
- Global Wind Energy: Breakdown of Cumulative Installed Capacity in GW by Region for the Years 2018 and 2022
- Mechanization of Agriculture Adds to the Demand
- Production of Plumbing Pipes & Fittings: A Lucrative Market Opportunity for Castings
- Global Market for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures: Breakdown of Sales in US$ Billion by Region for Years 2018 and 2022
- Porosity-Free, High-Strength and Superior Finish Aluminum Castings: A Key Requirement in Medical Devices
- Telecommunications Equipment: A High Potential End-use Application
- Die Casting: The Most Widely Used Process to Transform Aluminum into Products
- High Pressure Die Casting Market Rides on the Lightweight Trend in Automotive Industry
- Global High Pressure Die Casting Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Applications for 2019 and 2025
- Magnesium Emerges as a Promising Alternative to Aluminum Die Cast
- Comparative Analysis of Design Parameters
- Automation Ensures Improved Productivity for Die Casting Industry
- Growing Automation in Aluminum Die Casting Fosters Improved Productivity
- Technological Advancements and Innovations Spur Market Growth
- Simulation-based Castings Continues to Gain Traction
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d2htes
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment