Milling Machines Global Market is Projected to Reach $10.6 Billion by 2030: Adoption of Predictive Analytics Drives Growth

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Milling Machines: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Milling Machines estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Horizontal Milling Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vertical Milling Machines segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $261.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Milling Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$261.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 113 Featured) -

Amera-Seiki

ANDERSON EUROPE GMBH

Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC

Benign Enterprise co.

CHIRON Werke GmbH & Co. KG

DATRON Dynamics, Inc

DMG Mori Seiki Co., Ltd

Doosan Machine Tools

EMCO Group

FANUC CORPORATION

Haas Automation, Inc.

Hurco Companies, Inc

JET TOOLS

KNUTH Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH

Makino Inc

Maschinen Wagner Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH

Okuma Corporation

Shandong Schuler CNC Machinery Co., Ltd.

TOP-ONE Machinery Co., Ltd.

TRIMILL, a.s.

Wells-Index Milling Machines

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 441 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Milling Machines Market in US$ billion: 2017-2021P

COVID-19 Crisis Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP & Industrial Output Forecasts

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

COVID-19 Mandates Broad-based Amendments to Plant Floor & Factory Operations

Milling Machines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Milling Machines: An Indispensable Tool for Metal Cutting Applications

Types of Milling Machines

Outlook:Despite Discouraging Short-Term Outlook, Long-Term Growth Prospects Remain Optimistic

Horizontal Milling Machines Command Major Share

Market by Region

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

Competitive Scenario

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industry 4.0 and its Impact on Milling Machines

Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023

Technological Advances in CNC Milling to Radically Transform Manufacturing Arena

Compact Milling Machines Gain Traction

Automation Leads to Enhanced Precision and Capabilities

Multi-Axis CNC Milling Machines Gain Traction

Smart Machines Grow in Popularity

Adoption of Predictive Analytics Drives Market Growth

Sustained Growth of Green Energy Industry Bodes Well for CNC Machining

Global Primary Energy Consumption by energy Source: 2018 and 2050

Global Wind Power Installed Capacity (In Gigawatts (GW)) for the Years 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019

Global Solar Photovoltaic Annual Installed Capacity (In GW) by Leading Countries (2019)

Reshoring Drives Growth Prospects in Developed Markets

Proliferation of Job Shops in Developing Countries Poised to Benefit Machine Tools

Automotive Production in Developing Countries to Drive Growth

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Slowdown in the Aerospace Sector amidst Covid-19 Affects Near-Term Milling Machine Demand

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft (2017 & 2036) by Region (in Units)

Steady Growth Anticipated for Multitasking Machine Tools

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jfvczk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment