Milling Machines Global Market is Projected to Reach $10.6 Billion by 2030: Adoption of Predictive Analytics Drives Growth

The global market for Milling Machines estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Horizontal Milling Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vertical Milling Machines segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $261.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The Milling Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$261.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|441
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$6.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$10.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Milling Machines Market in US$ billion: 2017-2021P
- COVID-19 Crisis Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP & Industrial Output Forecasts
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- COVID-19 Mandates Broad-based Amendments to Plant Floor & Factory Operations
- Milling Machines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Milling Machines: An Indispensable Tool for Metal Cutting Applications
- Types of Milling Machines
- Outlook:Despite Discouraging Short-Term Outlook, Long-Term Growth Prospects Remain Optimistic
- Horizontal Milling Machines Command Major Share
- Market by Region
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
- Competitive Scenario
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Industry 4.0 and its Impact on Milling Machines
- Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023
- Technological Advances in CNC Milling to Radically Transform Manufacturing Arena
- Compact Milling Machines Gain Traction
- Automation Leads to Enhanced Precision and Capabilities
- Multi-Axis CNC Milling Machines Gain Traction
- Smart Machines Grow in Popularity
- Adoption of Predictive Analytics Drives Market Growth
- Sustained Growth of Green Energy Industry Bodes Well for CNC Machining
- Global Primary Energy Consumption by energy Source: 2018 and 2050
- Global Wind Power Installed Capacity (In Gigawatts (GW)) for the Years 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019
- Global Solar Photovoltaic Annual Installed Capacity (In GW) by Leading Countries (2019)
- Reshoring Drives Growth Prospects in Developed Markets
- Proliferation of Job Shops in Developing Countries Poised to Benefit Machine Tools
- Automotive Production in Developing Countries to Drive Growth
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Slowdown in the Aerospace Sector amidst Covid-19 Affects Near-Term Milling Machine Demand
- Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
- Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft (2017 & 2036) by Region (in Units)
- Steady Growth Anticipated for Multitasking Machine Tools
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
