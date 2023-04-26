Roofing Global Market is Projected to Reach $116.4 Billion by 2030: Perennial Need for Roofing in Buildings Drives Healthy Demand for Roofing Materials

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Roofing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Roofing estimated at US$78 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$116.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Asphalt Shingles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$35.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metal segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR



The Roofing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21.5 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 128 Featured) -

American Hydrotech, Inc.

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Carlisle Construction Materials LLC

Cornerstone Building Brands

Duro-Last Roofing, Inc.

Etex Group SA

Firestone Building Products

Fletcher Insulation

IKO Industries, Ltd.

Johns Manville

Masterplast Group International

Nucor Building Systems

Owens Corning

Rockwool International A/S

Saint-Gobain SA

CertainTeed Corporation

Sika AG

Sika Sarnafil, Inc.

Standard Industries, Inc.

BMI Group

Braas Monier Building Group S.A.

BMI UK & Ireland

GAF

TAMKO Building Products, Inc.

The Garland Company, Inc.

USG Boral

Wienerberger AG

Xtratherm Limited

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 790 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $116.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Roofing

Types of Roofing Products

Asphalt Shingles

Metal Roofing

Elastomeric Roofing

Built-up Roofs

Roofing Tiles

Modified Bitumen

Plastic Roofing

Other Types of Roofing

Wood

Slate Roofs

Cold-Applied Roofing and Waterproofing Systems

Liquid-Applied Monolithic Membrane Systems

Single Ply Roofing

Felts

Polyurethane Roofing Systems

Roofing Materials: Improving Strength, Durability and Energy Efficiency of Residential and Non-Residential Buildings

Residential Sector Fuels Demand for Roofing Products

Roofing Materials Market by Application (in %) for 2019

Asphalt Shingles Remain the Most Popular Roofing Material, Metal Roofs Find Acceptance

Asian Economies Spearhead Growth in the Global Roofing Market

COVID-19 Impacts Construction Industry, Affecting Prospects in Roofing Market

Supply Chain Disruptions

Companies to Gear up to Face the Crisis

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Global Construction Output % Change in Advanced and Emerging Economies for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Building Renovations & Reroofing: Key Revenue Contributors in Developed Markets

Global Residential Re-Roofing Market Share Breakup (in %) by Type: 2019

US Reroofing Market: Breakdown of Major Reasons for Reroofing (in %) for 2019

Investments in Infrastructure Projects Support Market Demand

Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040

Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040

Roofing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Perennial Need for Roofing in Buildings Drives Healthy Demand for Roofing Materials

Major Roofing Technology Trends Summarized

Dark and Reflective Surfaces

Fireproof Roofing

Green Roofing

Insulated Roofing

Cool Roofing

Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)

Solar Roofing

Living Roof

Metal Roofing

Roofing Colors

Roofing Tiles

Slate Roof

TPO Single-Ply Roofing Membranes

Elastomeric and Plastic Roofing

Flat Roofs

Membranes-based Flat Roofing

Seamless Gutter

Rising Significance of Environment-Friendly and Technologically-Advanced Roofing Solutions: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Sustainable Roofing Solutions Gain Popularity

Concerns over Increasing Heat and Smog in Urban Centers Necessitate Advanced Roofing Solutions

A Glance at Select Environment-Friendly Options for Roofing Materials

Surge in Energy Consumption and the Resultant Need for Energy Efficient Roofing Drives Demand for Insulated Roofs

Projected Global Energy Consumption in Quad Btu: 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 2040, 2045 and 2050

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh) for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

US Energy Consumption by Sector (in Trillion Btu) for the Period 2015-2019

Climate Change and Increasing Global Temperatures Fuel Demand for Roof Insulation

Growing Need to Achieve Sustainability and Cost Savings Propels Demand for Green Building Materials

Green Roofing Technologies Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential

Solar Ready Roofs

Energy-Efficient Asphalt Shingles

Reflective Roof Coatings

Lighter Roofing Shades Find Favor

Despite Competition from Alternative Roofing Materials, Asphalt Shingles Continue to Maintain the Lead

Innovations in Asphalt Roofing Support Segment Growth

Hybrid Asphalt Roof Systems Find Widespread Application

Shingle Recycling Gathers Momentum

Newer Roofing Alternatives Emerge as Replacements for Conventional Materials

Recyclability, Sound-Proof and Durability Attributes Drive Widespread Adoption of Rubber Roofing

Recycled Rubber Roofing Shingles Emerge as Eco-Friendly and Cost Effective Options

Select Rubber Roofing Systems for Commercial and Residential Buildings

Rubber Roofing Shingles Make the Process of Roof Repair Easier

Rubber Roofing Types for Various Buildings

Longer Life, Fireproof, and Multiple Other Benefits Support Demand for Metal Roofing

Production Process of Metal Roofs

Training and Field Supervision Gain Importance

Roofing Tiles Market: Residential Construction Activity Determines Growth Trends

Concrete: A Timeless Roofing Material

Built-Up Roofing Systems Face Various Operational, Technological, and Economic Hurdles

Myriad Benefits Drive Demand for Fiberglass Roofing Solutions

Cold Applied Roofing System: An Ideal Option in High-Rise Buildings

Cold-Liquid-Applied Membranes: The Next Generation Roof Waterproofing Technology

Demographic and Economic Trends Influence Roofing Demand Dynamics

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Ballooning Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Innovations & Technology Advancements Transform Roofing Landscape

Advancements in Shingles Drive Considerable Improvements in Efficiency, Aesthetics and Ease of Installation

Recent Innovations in Asphalt Roofing Systems

Cool Roof Asphalt Shingles

Enhanced Polymer-Modified Asphalt Shingles

Smog Absorbing Shingles

Rooftop Shingles to Tap the Sun's Power

Weathering Steel: A Key Innovation in Steel Roofing Market

Screwless Metal Roofing Systems

Lightweight Installation Approach for Slate Roofs

SURE-STICKT: A Self-Adhered Roofing Membrane

Integrating PVC Roof Membranes with Solar Panels for Flat Roofs

Advanced Solar Solutions for Roofing Applications

Roof-Integrated Solar Systems

Select Rooftop Solar Technologies

BIPV for Rooftops

BIPV Vs BAPV

Novel Techniques for Roof Repairs

Tensile Fabrics Find Acceptance in Roofing Market

Nonwovens Assume an Increasingly Important Role

Wood Replacements

Futuristic Roofing Materials Technologies

Roofing and the Internet of Things (IoT) Technology

Drones: The Next Big Thing for the Roofing Industry

How Drones Work

Time-saving Technology

Drones: A Safer Solution?

Comprehensive Reporting with Diagrams

Expanding Applications of Drone Technology

Roofing Software Solutions Continue to Evolve

Roofing Companies Use Advanced Technologies for Safety

Stringent Standards and Regulatory Compliance: Major Challenges for Roofing Industry

Other Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Roofing Materials

Fixing the Asbestos Asphyxiation: Nations Ought to Wake Up to the Alarming Problem

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bh5fil

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment