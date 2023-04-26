Roofing Global Market is Projected to Reach $116.4 Billion by 2030: Perennial Need for Roofing in Buildings Drives Healthy Demand for Roofing Materials

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Roofing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Roofing estimated at US$78 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$116.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Asphalt Shingles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$35.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metal segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Roofing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21.5 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 128 Featured) -
- American Hydrotech, Inc.
- Atlas Roofing Corporation
- Carlisle Construction Materials LLC
- Cornerstone Building Brands
- Duro-Last Roofing, Inc.
- Etex Group SA
- Firestone Building Products
- Fletcher Insulation
- IKO Industries, Ltd.
- Johns Manville
- Masterplast Group International
- Nucor Building Systems
- Owens Corning
- Rockwool International A/S
- Saint-Gobain SA
- CertainTeed Corporation
- Sika AG
- Sika Sarnafil, Inc.
- Standard Industries, Inc.
- BMI Group
- Braas Monier Building Group S.A.
- BMI UK & Ireland
- GAF
- TAMKO Building Products, Inc.
- The Garland Company, Inc.
- USG Boral
- Wienerberger AG
- Xtratherm Limited
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|790
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$78 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$116.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- An Introduction to Roofing
- Types of Roofing Products
- Asphalt Shingles
- Metal Roofing
- Elastomeric Roofing
- Built-up Roofs
- Roofing Tiles
- Modified Bitumen
- Plastic Roofing
- Other Types of Roofing
- Wood
- Slate Roofs
- Cold-Applied Roofing and Waterproofing Systems
- Liquid-Applied Monolithic Membrane Systems
- Single Ply Roofing
- Felts
- Polyurethane Roofing Systems
- Roofing Materials: Improving Strength, Durability and Energy Efficiency of Residential and Non-Residential Buildings
- Residential Sector Fuels Demand for Roofing Products
- Roofing Materials Market by Application (in %) for 2019
- Asphalt Shingles Remain the Most Popular Roofing Material, Metal Roofs Find Acceptance
- Asian Economies Spearhead Growth in the Global Roofing Market
- COVID-19 Impacts Construction Industry, Affecting Prospects in Roofing Market
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Companies to Gear up to Face the Crisis
- World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
- Global Construction Output % Change in Advanced and Emerging Economies for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Building Renovations & Reroofing: Key Revenue Contributors in Developed Markets
- Global Residential Re-Roofing Market Share Breakup (in %) by Type: 2019
- US Reroofing Market: Breakdown of Major Reasons for Reroofing (in %) for 2019
- Investments in Infrastructure Projects Support Market Demand
- Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040
- Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040
- Roofing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Perennial Need for Roofing in Buildings Drives Healthy Demand for Roofing Materials
- Major Roofing Technology Trends Summarized
- Dark and Reflective Surfaces
- Fireproof Roofing
- Green Roofing
- Insulated Roofing
- Cool Roofing
- Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)
- Solar Roofing
- Living Roof
- Metal Roofing
- Roofing Colors
- Roofing Tiles
- Slate Roof
- TPO Single-Ply Roofing Membranes
- Elastomeric and Plastic Roofing
- Flat Roofs
- Membranes-based Flat Roofing
- Seamless Gutter
- Rising Significance of Environment-Friendly and Technologically-Advanced Roofing Solutions: The Fundamental Growth Driver
- Sustainable Roofing Solutions Gain Popularity
- Concerns over Increasing Heat and Smog in Urban Centers Necessitate Advanced Roofing Solutions
- A Glance at Select Environment-Friendly Options for Roofing Materials
- Surge in Energy Consumption and the Resultant Need for Energy Efficient Roofing Drives Demand for Insulated Roofs
- Projected Global Energy Consumption in Quad Btu: 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 2040, 2045 and 2050
- Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh) for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
- US Energy Consumption by Sector (in Trillion Btu) for the Period 2015-2019
- Climate Change and Increasing Global Temperatures Fuel Demand for Roof Insulation
- Growing Need to Achieve Sustainability and Cost Savings Propels Demand for Green Building Materials
- Green Roofing Technologies Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential
- Solar Ready Roofs
- Energy-Efficient Asphalt Shingles
- Reflective Roof Coatings
- Lighter Roofing Shades Find Favor
- Despite Competition from Alternative Roofing Materials, Asphalt Shingles Continue to Maintain the Lead
- Innovations in Asphalt Roofing Support Segment Growth
- Hybrid Asphalt Roof Systems Find Widespread Application
- Shingle Recycling Gathers Momentum
- Newer Roofing Alternatives Emerge as Replacements for Conventional Materials
- Recyclability, Sound-Proof and Durability Attributes Drive Widespread Adoption of Rubber Roofing
- Recycled Rubber Roofing Shingles Emerge as Eco-Friendly and Cost Effective Options
- Select Rubber Roofing Systems for Commercial and Residential Buildings
- Rubber Roofing Shingles Make the Process of Roof Repair Easier
- Rubber Roofing Types for Various Buildings
- Longer Life, Fireproof, and Multiple Other Benefits Support Demand for Metal Roofing
- Production Process of Metal Roofs
- Training and Field Supervision Gain Importance
- Roofing Tiles Market: Residential Construction Activity Determines Growth Trends
- Concrete: A Timeless Roofing Material
- Built-Up Roofing Systems Face Various Operational, Technological, and Economic Hurdles
- Myriad Benefits Drive Demand for Fiberglass Roofing Solutions
- Cold Applied Roofing System: An Ideal Option in High-Rise Buildings
- Cold-Liquid-Applied Membranes: The Next Generation Roof Waterproofing Technology
- Demographic and Economic Trends Influence Roofing Demand Dynamics
- Urbanization Trend
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
- Ballooning Global Population
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Innovations & Technology Advancements Transform Roofing Landscape
- Advancements in Shingles Drive Considerable Improvements in Efficiency, Aesthetics and Ease of Installation
- Recent Innovations in Asphalt Roofing Systems
- Cool Roof Asphalt Shingles
- Enhanced Polymer-Modified Asphalt Shingles
- Smog Absorbing Shingles
- Rooftop Shingles to Tap the Sun's Power
- Weathering Steel: A Key Innovation in Steel Roofing Market
- Screwless Metal Roofing Systems
- Lightweight Installation Approach for Slate Roofs
- SURE-STICKT: A Self-Adhered Roofing Membrane
- Integrating PVC Roof Membranes with Solar Panels for Flat Roofs
- Advanced Solar Solutions for Roofing Applications
- Roof-Integrated Solar Systems
- Select Rooftop Solar Technologies
- BIPV for Rooftops
- BIPV Vs BAPV
- Novel Techniques for Roof Repairs
- Tensile Fabrics Find Acceptance in Roofing Market
- Nonwovens Assume an Increasingly Important Role
- Wood Replacements
- Futuristic Roofing Materials Technologies
- Roofing and the Internet of Things (IoT) Technology
- Drones: The Next Big Thing for the Roofing Industry
- How Drones Work
- Time-saving Technology
- Drones: A Safer Solution?
- Comprehensive Reporting with Diagrams
- Expanding Applications of Drone Technology
- Roofing Software Solutions Continue to Evolve
- Roofing Companies Use Advanced Technologies for Safety
- Stringent Standards and Regulatory Compliance: Major Challenges for Roofing Industry
- Other Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Roofing Materials
- Fixing the Asbestos Asphyxiation: Nations Ought to Wake Up to the Alarming Problem
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
