Global Fencing Products Strategic Business Report 2023: Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth

The global market for Fencing Products estimated at US$31.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Metal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$24.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wood segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Fencing Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

Russia Ukraine Conflict, China Lockdowns Again Threaten to Disrupt Global Supply Chains

Spike in Home Renovation Activity Sets Stage for Fencing Products amid COVID-19

Bevy of Residential Fencing Orders amid Lumber Shortage Leads to Installation Logjams

Fencing Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Fencing Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Select Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Fencing: A Prelude

Fencing Types: A Classification

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Environmental Concerns Drive Consumers to Focus on Environment-Friendly Fencing Options for Residential Properties

Wood-Plastic Composites Gain Popularity

Latest Design Trends for Fencing Products

Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028

United States Housing Units Starts:2015-2021 (Housing Units in Thousands)

Renovation & Remodeling Open Opportunities for Fencing

Global Remodeling Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Swift Improvement in Real-Estate Fundamentals to Boost Fencing Demand

Growing Interest in Outdoor Living Drives Prospects for Fencing Products

Why Fencing is Gaining Attention among Commercial Businesses

Aluminum Fencing Attracts Attention for Commercial Properties

Fencing Demand Remains Robust in Industrial Environments

Smart Fencing Set to Make Big Gains

Virtual Fencing Technology Breakthroughs

Demand for Plastic Fences on Rise

Plastic Fencing by Material: 2022

Metal Fences Remain a Prominent Segment of Fence Market

Importance of Fencing in Agricultural Farmlands

Best Material Choices for Agricultural Fencing

Farm Size Plays a Critical Role in Fencing

Farm Size Distribution Worldwide - Percentage Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region

Consumers Lookout for High Security Fencing Options

Rise in Disposable Incomes Spurs Market Growth

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

