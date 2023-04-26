Global Fencing Products Strategic Business Report 2023: Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fencing Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Fencing Products estimated at US$31.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Metal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$24.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wood segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Fencing Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 107 Featured) -
- A-1 Fence Products Company Pvt. Ltd.
- Ameristar Perimeter Security
- NV Bekaert SA
- Betafence NV
- CertainTeed Corporation
- Gregory Industries, Inc.
- Jerith Manufacturing Company Inc.
- Ply Gem Holdings Inc.
- Poly Vinyl Creations Inc.
- Saint-Gobain, S.A.
- Specrail Aluminum Fence & Railing Products
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|575
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$31.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$49.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023
- Russia Ukraine Conflict, China Lockdowns Again Threaten to Disrupt Global Supply Chains
- Spike in Home Renovation Activity Sets Stage for Fencing Products amid COVID-19
- Bevy of Residential Fencing Orders amid Lumber Shortage Leads to Installation Logjams
- Fencing Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Fencing Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Select Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Fencing: A Prelude
- Fencing Types: A Classification
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Environmental Concerns Drive Consumers to Focus on Environment-Friendly Fencing Options for Residential Properties
- Wood-Plastic Composites Gain Popularity
- Latest Design Trends for Fencing Products
- Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth
- Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028
- United States Housing Units Starts:2015-2021 (Housing Units in Thousands)
- Renovation & Remodeling Open Opportunities for Fencing
- Global Remodeling Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Swift Improvement in Real-Estate Fundamentals to Boost Fencing Demand
- Growing Interest in Outdoor Living Drives Prospects for Fencing Products
- Why Fencing is Gaining Attention among Commercial Businesses
- Aluminum Fencing Attracts Attention for Commercial Properties
- Fencing Demand Remains Robust in Industrial Environments
- Smart Fencing Set to Make Big Gains
- Virtual Fencing Technology Breakthroughs
- Demand for Plastic Fences on Rise
- Plastic Fencing by Material: 2022
- Metal Fences Remain a Prominent Segment of Fence Market
- Importance of Fencing in Agricultural Farmlands
- Best Material Choices for Agricultural Fencing
- Farm Size Plays a Critical Role in Fencing
- Farm Size Distribution Worldwide - Percentage Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region
- Consumers Lookout for High Security Fencing Options
- Rise in Disposable Incomes Spurs Market Growth
- Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/quev62
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment