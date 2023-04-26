Preserved Flower Market Size Expected to Reach $271.3 Million by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2031, Says TMR Research Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global preserved flower market stood at US$ 178.2 Mn in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 271.3 Mn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2023 and 2031.



Environmentally concerned consumers are increasingly choosing to buy preserved flowers that are safe and hypoallergenic for them. Furthermore, demand for personalized gift items for various occasions has increased in the past few years.

Rise in consumer buying power, population growth, and changing lifestyles are bolstering the global preserved flower market. Players in the global market are using various flower preservation procedures, such as pressing and air drying, to preserve the softness, beauty, and look of genuine flowers.

Flowers that have been preserved are dried and given special care so that their original beauty and form are intact. This prolongs their shelf life to several months or even years. Preserved flowers are desirable alternatives for consumers who wish to appreciate the charm of flowers without facing the possibility of having to continuously replace them. This factor is projected to drive market development in the next few years.

Wedding bouquets, home décor, and other ornamental objects can be made with preserved flowers. These could last for months without light, watering, or even other plant-growing facilities while still looking stunning. These flowers require almost no upkeep and are entirely natural.

Common methods of creating preserved flowers from natural flowers include collecting the flowers, trimming them at the pinnacle of their beauty, and then transporting them to the facility for additional grading, sorting, and processing steps. Preserved flowers can be made from rose, orchid, lavender, and other types of flowers. Preserved flowers are available in various forms across the world, including peony, carnation, lavender, gardenia, and orchid.

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on flower type, the rose segment is anticipated to dominate the global industry during the forecast period. Strong demand for roses, particularly for special occasions such as engagements and weddings in numerous regions, including Asia Pacific, is propelling the segment.





In terms of preservation technique, the air drying segment is expected to lead the global industry in the next few years. The simplest and most efficient method of flower preservation is air drying, which involves hanging bouquets upside-down in a well-ventilated area without the need for direct sunlight to hit the flowers. This method also yields a larger quantity of preserved blooms.



Global Preserved Flower Market: Growth Drivers



Usage of hypoallergenic and eco-friendly flowers by customers who care about the environment is fueling the global market. Fresh flowers have a limited lifespan and need to be replaced frequently. Hence, preserved flowers are sometimes viewed as a more environmentally-friendly alternative, which is expected to drive industry growth. Moreover, small wedding and event planning businesses choose preserved flowers for décor due to their extended shelf life and sustainability.





The global preserved flowers market is also driven by rise in demand for long-lasting, easily used preserved flowers. Preserved flowers can be used in weddings, celebrations, house décor, and other occasions. Rise in disposable income of consumers is accelerating market development. These flowers are widely used in the creation of personalized gifts.





Preserved flowers are accessible regardless of the time of year or climate. These flowers are the most preferred option among consumers in situations and events where natural flowers are unavailable.



Global Preserved Flower Market: Regional Landscape

North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period. This is ascribed to increase in demand for preserved flowers for gifting purposes. Growth of the preserved flower industry in the region is fueled by increase in alliances and collaboration with regional and local distributors of personalized gift items.



Global Preserved Flower Market: Key Players

Beijing Sweetie-Gifts Co., Ltd.

Ohchi Nursery Ltd

C’lovercraft Workshop

Florever Co., Ltd.

Iluba Roses

Verdi UK Ltd

Global Preserved Flower Market: Segmentation

Flower Type

Rose

Orchid

Gardenia

Lavender

Carnation Peony

Others

Preservation Technique

Air Drying

Glycerin

Silica Gel

Pressing

Sand

Others

Application

Wedding & Event Decorations

Unique Gifts

Home Decorations

Jewelry & Fashion Accessories

Others



Price

Low

Medium

High



Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



