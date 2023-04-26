ConocoPhillips Recognizes ChampionX Norway Operations with 2022 Supplier Recognition Award

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CHX) is pleased to announce its operations in Norway have been recognized by ConocoPhillips with the 2022 Supplier Recognition Award – Focus in Execution, acknowledging the Company’s asset integrity program in the Greater Ekofisk Area in Norway.



“As one of the world’s leading upstream chemicals and production technology suppliers, ChampionX is committed to the success of our customers,” said Deric Bryant, chief operating officer and president, Chemical Technologies, ChampionX. “We are honored to be recognized by ConocoPhillips for our contribution, and I applaud our team’s effort to achieve this notable recognition.”

Suppliers that exhibit exceptional leadership in observance of ConocoPhillips’ SPIRIT values are nominated for the award by business units around the globe, and winners are chosen by a cross-functional panel of senior leaders.

“Our suppliers play a key role in helping us deliver on our Triple Mandate of meeting energy transition pathway demand, delivering competitive returns on and of capital, and achieving our net-zero operational emissions ambitions,” said Bill Bullock, executive vice president and chief financial officer, ConocoPhillips. “These award recipients set themselves apart by finding unique solutions to deliver continued value for ConocoPhillips and our stakeholders.”

The Greater Ekofisk Area is located in the North Sea, approximately 300 kilometers southwest of Stavanger, Norway. ChampionX provides a range of chemicals designed to enhance the life of the assets deployed in these fields, supported by its teams in Stavanger and Aberdeen.

“At the core of our culture is the idea that we succeed best when we advocate for our customers,” said David Marlow, regional sales manager – Scandinavia & continental Europe, ChampionX. “I’m delighted with our accomplishment and so proud of the teamwork and effort.”

About ChampionX

ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely, efficiently, and sustainably around the world. ChampionX’s expertise, innovative products, and digital technologies provide enhanced oil and gas production, transportation, and real-time emissions monitoring throughout the lifecycle of a well. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.

