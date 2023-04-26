Global Optical Encryption Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Optic Fibre Penetration Sets the Tone for Growth in the Market

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Encryption: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Optical Encryption estimated at US$4.4 Trillion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.1 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Layer 1 (OTN), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.8% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Trillion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Layer 2 (macsec) segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Trillion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR



The Optical Encryption market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Trillion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Trillion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 8.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Acacia Communications, Inc.

ADVA Optical Networking SE

Arista Networks, Inc.

Broadcom Ltd.

CenturyLink, Inc.

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Coriant GmbH

ECI Telecom Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Infinera Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Microsemi Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Nucrypt LLC

PacketLight Networks Ltd.

Smartoptics AS

SSE Telecoms Ltd.

Thales E-Security, Inc.

Windstream Holdings, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 285 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.4 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.1 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Rise in Data Theft in a Rapidly Digitalizing World Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of Optical Encryption

Growing Problem of Data Theft & Breaches Drives Companies to Eliminate their Gaps in Security Strategies With Optical Encryption: Number of Annual Data Compromises in the U.S for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Rising Average Cost of Data Breach Primes the Optical Encryption Market for Growth in the Coming Decade: Global Average Cost Per Data Breach (In US$ Million) for Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

Competition

Optical Encryption - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Optical Encryption: Overview, Benefits & Applications

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Optic Fibre Penetration Sets the Tone for Growth in the Market

Global Market for Fiber Optics (In US$ Million) by Type for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Cloud & App Driven BYOD Era Makes Encrypting In-Flight Data More Important Than Ever

BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Makes Encryption at the Transport Layer the Only Effective, Flexible & Cost Effective Way to Protect In-Flight Data: Global Opportunity for BYOD & Enterprise Mobility (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

There is No Safer Way of Securing Data in Motion in the Cloud than Encrypting Data at the Optical Transport Layer of the Network: Global Public Cloud Services Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Rise of Digital Banking Sets the Platform for the Growth of Optical Encryption for Financial Networks

Rise of Digital Banking & Parallel Increase in Financial Frauds Strengthens the Business Case for Optical Encryption for Protection of Financial Networks: Global Market for Digital Banking (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Growing Investments in Industrial Cybersecurity to Spur Adoption of Optical Encryption

Supported by its Many Benefits, Optical Encryption is Poised to Bag a Fair Share of Industrial Cybersecurity Budget Outlays: Global Spending on Industrial Cybersecurity (In US$ Million) for Years 021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

As Enterprises Begin to See Benefit in the Technology, Innovations in Optical Encryption Gets Underway in Full Swing

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

