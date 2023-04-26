Omaha Steaks New PureGround Burgers Are Next Level

Omaha, Nebraska, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









After 105 years of creating one-of-a-kind experiences for people, Omaha Steaks has mastered offering premium proteins and gourmet foods to share with family and friends. Now, they’re taking their burgers to the next level with the launch of the PureGround™ Burgers, a new selection of gourmet burgers made entirely from single cuts of premium aged steak.





An authentic gourmet experience, these PureGround™ Burgers are super-juicy with a texture that delivers a luxurious bite. They are available in five delicious styles including bold brisket, lean New York strip, extra tender and juicy filet mignon, rich and buttery flavor Delmonico ribeye and sirloin burgers that deliver a perfect beefy steak flavor.





Buns everywhere deserve the mouthwatering artistry of these new patties. So, to commemorate the launch, Omaha Steaks partnered with another master ‘Butcher’ – award-winning tattoo artist Steve Butcher – to mark the moment, well, permanently.





In a recent Harris Poll conducted by Omaha Steaks, 30% of people (42% of Millennials) said they would get a tattoo for a lifetime supply of burgers*, and Omaha Steaks wants to make that happen for one lucky burger lover. Steve Butcher created The Full Bun Tat: a hyperreal tattoo that brings the PureGround™ craftsmanship to life on your backside. Through May 1, fans can visit OmahaSteaks.com/Tattoo to volunteer to get the Full Bun Tat in exchange for a lifetime supply of the PureGround™ Burgers (Lifetime supply is limited up to 25 years and is subject to certain conditions—see Official Rules at OmahaSteaks.com/Tattoo for all the details.). One person will be randomly selected to fly to Southern California to receive this epic symbol of delicious devotion from Butcher himself.





"We've been trusted for more than a century to deliver unique experiences for our customers, and we always believe we can do more," said Omaha Steaks CEO Todd Simon. "After five years in the making, it felt right to make an offer just as bold and one-of-a-kind as our burgers. The Full Bun Tat helps celebrate the artistry of these next-level burgers in a fun and engaging way."





While only one fan will score The Full Bun Tat and a lifetime burger supply, fans across the U.S. can visit www.OmahaSteaks.com to try the new PureGround™ Burgers.



*Survey conducted online by Harris Poll on behalf of Omaha Steaks from April 1-6, 2023, among 2,000 U.S. adults ages 18 and older.



