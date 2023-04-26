English French





Soitec and SAWNICS announce Process Design Kit (PDK) to accelerate high-performance RF filter design for 5G smartphones.

Sawnics PDK enables customers to design state-of-the-art filters on Soitec Connect POI (Piezo on Insulator) substrates for volume manufacturing in SAWNICS foundry, improving time to market

Bernin (France) and Pyeongtaek-si, (South Korea), April 26, 2023 – Soitec (Euronext Paris), a global leader in innovative semiconductor materials, and SAWNICS, which offers a best-in-class foundry service for Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) filters, today announced the availability of a Process Design Kit (PDK) based on Soitec’s Connect Piezo-on-Insulator (POI) substrates.

The SAWNICS PDK provides a reliable reference guide validated on Soitec Connect POI products, to support the design and manufacturing of advanced radio frequency (RF) filters. It will greatly simplify and accelerate the development and production of filters on Connect POI products by reducing the number of design iterations while meeting increasingly stringent 5G requirements.

Produced with Soitec’s proprietary Smart CutTM technology, Connect POI substrates are ideally suited to the manufacturing of new-generation filters. Compared with technologies based on conventional materials, Connect POI products offer built-in temperature compensation, facilitate the integration of multiple filters on a single die and help to reduce power consumption.

SAWNICS is a leading filter foundry with a track record of rapid and smooth production ramp. Combining its SAW manufacturing expertise and process flexibility with Soitec Connect POI products will create new opportunities for development and production of state-of-the-art 5G smartphone filters.

“Connect POI product is a unique enabler for high-performance RF filters for 5G smartphones. We are very pleased that fabless companies will get easier access to powerful RF filter technology thanks to the SAWNICS PDK and Soitec Connect POI,” said Thomas Piliszczuk, Soitec’s Executive Vice-President Global Business. “We’re confident that Connect POI products based on our robust and proven Smart CutTM technology will become a standard choice for 5G RF filters.”

“Soitec’s Connect POI substrates were chosen for their unique value for RF filters,” said Jason Chung, Vice-President of SAWNICS’ Foundry business unit. “We are excited to work with Soitec’s substrates, which multiply filter performance when compared with filters built using bulk piezoelectric wafers. The volume production ramp on Connect POI products is expected to start in the second half of 2023.”

# # #

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics





markets. With more than 3,500 patents worldwide, Soitec’s strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers’ needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia. Fully committed to sustainable development, Soitec adopted in 2021 its corporate purpose to reflect its engagements: “We are the innovative soil from which smart and energy efficient electronics grow into amazing and sustainable life experiences.”

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and Smart Cut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec. For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and contact:

Media Relations Investor Relations Caroline Sasia Steve Babureck media@soitec.com investors@soitec.com

About SAWNICS

About SAWNICS, Inc. (www.sawnics.com) is a South Korea based more than 20 years experienced global RF filter foundry solution company that is manufacturing normal SAW and TF- SAW through the state-of- the art of both 4-inch and 6-inch FAB facilities.

