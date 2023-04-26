Biofertilizers Global Market is Projected to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2030: Pressing Need to Improve Sustainability Quotient of Agriculture Fuels Biofertilizer Demand

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biofertilizers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Biofertilizers estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Nitrogen Fixing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.7% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Phosphate Solubilizers segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $737.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR
The Biofertilizers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$737.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$387.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 9.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.5% CAGR.
