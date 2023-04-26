Biofertilizers Global Market is Projected to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2030: Pressing Need to Improve Sustainability Quotient of Agriculture Fuels Biofertilizer Demand

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biofertilizers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Biofertilizers estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Nitrogen Fixing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.7% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Phosphate Solubilizers segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $737.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR



The Biofertilizers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$737.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$387.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 9.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.5% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 425 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Biofertilizers: A Prelude

Product Types of Biofertilizers

Nitrogen Fixing Biofertilizer

Phosphate Solubilizers

Other Product Types

Biofertilizers by Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Pulses & Oilseeds

Fruits & Vegetables

Other Crop Types

Key Applications of Biofertilizers

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Other Applications

An Overview of the Global Biofertilizers Market

Growth Drivers

Regional Market Analysis

Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors and Hot Spots for Future Growth

World Biofertilizers Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2019 & 2025

World Biofertilizers Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2018-2025

Rice Farmers in China Embrace Biofertilizers to Improve Crop Quality and Yield: A Case in Point

Nitrogen Fixing Biofertilizers: Rising Demand for Improving Soil Fertility to Propel Growth

Biofertilizers Facilitating High Yield Production of Cereal and Grain Crops

Seed Treatment Constitutes the Largest Application Market

Biofertilizers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pressing Need to Improve Sustainability Quotient of Agriculture Fuels Biofertilizer Demand

Harmful Impacts of Using Chemical Fertilizers Propels Growth

Rising Focus on Sustainable Agriculture Drives Demand for Biofertilizers

Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for Biofertilizers

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Emergence of Mega Farms Augments Importance of Biofertilizers

Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region

Balooning Global Population Drives Need for Food Security Leading to Growing Consumption of Biofertilizers

World Population by Geographic Region (2018-2050) (in Thousands)

Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes by Food Type for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons): 2017-2020

Expanding Urban Population

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050

Biofertilizers Allow Agriculture Industry to Gear Up and Deal with Future Challenges

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Increasing Organic Farming: A Major Growth Promoting Factor for Biofertilizers

Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Demand for Biofertilizers for Organic Farming on the Rise in North America and Europe

Emerging Opportunities in Organic Farming in Asia-Pacific

Biofertlizers Complement Organic Fertilizers in Organic Farming Methods

Global Organic Fertilizers Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019 and 2025

Unprecedented Demand for Organic Food Augments Growth of Biofertilizer Market

Global Food & Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022

Global Demand for Organic Food Products (in US$ Billion): 2015-2025

Abundant Opportunities in Growing Organic Food Market

Global Agricultural Land Under Organic Farming (in Hectares and % Share): 2000-2017

Global Percentage Distribution of Organic Farmland by Region: 2017

Increasing Production of Horticulture Crops Offer Strong Growth Opportunities for Biofertilizers

Global Vegetable and Fresh Fruit Production Volume in Million Metric Tons for the Period 2010-2017

Global Vegetable Production Share (in %) by Top Vegetables for 2019

Biofertilizers Help Improve Production and Yield of Pulse Crops

Global Pulses Production Volume in Million Metric Tons for the Period 2010-2017

Increasing Use of Soybean as Feed Drives Biofertilizer Consumption

Participants Make Concerted Efforts to Improve Shelf-Life of Biofertilizers

Potential Challenges Restricting Growth of Biofertilizers Market

Factors Impeding Broader Adoption of Biofertilizers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

