WEST HOLLYWOOD AKA EMERALD VILLAGE EMERGES AS THE EPICENTER AND INNOVATION DESTINATION FOR CANNABIS CULTURE IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

West Hollywood, CA, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 26, 2023 – In just five years since adult-use cannabis became legal in California, West Hollywood, also known as Emerald Village, has been progressive in embracing the flower and creating unique experiences for consumers and connoisseurs rising as the epicenter and innovation destination for cannabis culture in Southern California. While more mature markets experienced declines in cannabis sales in 2022, West Hollywood bucked the trend, seeing a year-over-year growth in local cannabis taxes.

According to recent reports, cannabis tax revenues declined in Washington, Colorado, Oregon, and California, the four oldest legal adult-use markets, between 7.7% to 21.3% last year. However, the City of West Hollywood, with just 1.9 square miles in the heart of Los Angeles, saw a revenue growth of 26.7% in 2022 compared to 2021.

On a per capita basis, West Hollywood sold $704 per resident in adult use cannabis, whereas the per capita sales in the City of Los Angeles were $250. Comparatively, West Hollywood collected 182% more per resident from cannabis taxes than the City of Los Angeles—nearly threefold.

“We’re thrilled to see the continued growth of the cannabis industry in West Hollywood,” said Scott Schmidt Executive Director of Emerald Village West Hollywood cannabis tourism association. “West Hollywood understands that tourists at local hotels, residents in dense apartments and cannabis connoisseurs need places to consume cannabis safely and responsibly. Our city is committed to creating safe and welcoming environments for cannabis enthusiasts and industry professionals alike and the revenue trends show that our approach to embracing cannabis culture is working.”

West Hollywood’s success can be attributed to its openness and acceptance of the cannabis industry. The city’s merit-based process for assigning cannabis licenses opened doors for the best businesses owners with experience in the cannabis industry combined with local business leaders like legacy retailer Alternative Herbal Health Services to pioneer the new wave of cannabis culture in Southern California. With an array of dispensaries, cafes, and consumption lounges, the city has become a haven for cannabis enthusiasts and entrepreneurs. The past year saw the opening of The Artist Tree and theWOODS (owned by Woody Harrelson and Bill Maher) consumption lounges in West Hollywood—the only ones in Los Angeles County—with more lounges on the way before the end of the year.

The Artist Tree provides a platform to local visual and performing artists in its gallery-like dispensary and lounge. Dispensaries like CALMA (owned by Jay-Z’s the Parent Company) focuses on female-forward brands and products defying national stereotypes of the cannabis industry as an all-boys club, while LAPCG color-codes products by their terpene profiles, making it easier for customers to understand what effects the cannabis will have on them.

MedMen West Hollywood dedicates shelf space to social equity brands owned by women, LGBTQ+ and People of Color, while theWOODS’ dispensary highlights small farm, sun-grown, organic products and its lounge provides a sanctuary in the heart of the city unlike any other. West Hollywood’s cannabis businesses, old and new, have moved beyond the days of dispensaries with dark windows and metal bars creating revolutionary open-facing retail experiences like Zen Healing Collective which celebrates 20 years of operation this year.

West Hollywood’s forward-thinking policies have paved the way for cannabis innovation and progress, making it a model for others looking to ensure safe and legal access to cannabis for their residents. As West Hollywood continues to grow as a cannabis destination, it is poised to become a driving force for the industry’s future and could serve as an inspiration to other markets across the nation.

