Plastic Protective Packaging Market to Reach US$ 33.5 Billion at CAGR 6.6% by 2033: Fact.MR Report

According to Fact.MR, the global plastic protective packaging market to be worth US$ 17.7 billion in 2023 and grow at a 6.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



Plastic is one of the most widely used protective packaging materials across industries. The retail world depends heavily on plastic packaging and their use varies according to industry or product needs such as weather protection, guarding, and damage protection. Plastic is likely more versatile and economical compared to any other packaging material. Advancements in plastic formulations have further increased the scope of plastic used in the packaging industry. Plastic packaging capabilities such as flexibility, low weight, and durability have been proven very beneficiary for the food & beverages industry, this is catering to further growth in demand.

Over the years, the e-commerce industry has evolved tremendously and today almost every manufacturing industry is leveraging the power of online platforms and last-mile deliveries. Plastic protective packaging is very crucial for this industry and its growth has fueled the sales bar of protective packaging. Bubble packaging, plastic mailer, and air cushion are a few of the most widely used packaging types in the e-commerce industry. Similarly, various other industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, aerospace, and others, use plastic protective packaging in primary as well as secondary packaging.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Plastic protective packaging market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 17.7 billion in 2023 and projects a growth rate of 6.6% from 2023–2033

in 2023 and projects a growth rate of from 2023–2033 The plastic protective packaging market is estimated to display a valuation of US$ 33.5 billion in 2033

in 2033 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 23.2% in 2023

in 2023 Predominating market players include Berry Global Group, Sealed Air Corporation, and Smurfit Kappa Group

Tier-1 manufacturers of plastic protective packaging account for over 17–19% share of the global market

“Advancements in Materials and Technology: Driving Plastic Protective Packaging Market During the Forecast Period” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Players of Plastic Protective Packaging Market



AEP Industries Inc.

Berry Global Group

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Kureha Corporation

PREMIUM PACK GmbH

Schur Flexibles Group

Sealed Air

Market Growth Strategies

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of plastic protective packaging include Sealed Air, Berry Global Group, Kureha Corporation, and Coveris Holdings S.A.

Plastic protective packaging companies are providing customizable packaging solutions to cater to the specific needs of their customers. This strategy helps to improve customer loyalty, drive repeat business and gain a competitive advantage in the market. Companies are also investing in the development of new materials and technologies to enhance the quality, durability, and sustainability of plastic protective packaging. This helps to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions and also helps to differentiate themselves in a highly competitive market.

Segmentation of Plastic Protective Packaging Industry Research

By Material : Air Cushion PP HDPE LDPE LLDPE Plastic Mailer PP HDPE LDPE LLDPE Bubble PP HDPE LDPE LLDPE Dunnage Bags PP HDPE LDPE PVC Sleeves PP HDPE LDPE PVC Shrink Wrap PP HDPE LDPE LLDPE PVC Stretch Wrap PP HDPE LDPE LLDPE PVC Stretch Hood HDPE LDPE LLDPE

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the plastic protective packaging market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of material, (air cushion, plastic mailer, bubble, dunnage bags, sleeves, shrink wrap, stretch wrap, stretch hood), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

