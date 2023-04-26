Result of AGM

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 26 April 2023.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

Resolution Votes

For Percentage of votes cast Chair’s Discretion Percentage of votes cast Votes Against Percentage of votes cast Votes Withheld 1 2,582,017 89.19 301,840 10.43 11,117 0.38 11,919 2 2,577,261 88.66 318,515 10.96 11,117 0.38 0 3 2,307,024 81.43 328,247 11.59 197,734 6.98 73,888 4 2,292,160 81.18 328,248 11.62 203,279 7.20 83,206 5 2,492,461 86.76 269,512 9.38 111,002 3.86 33,918 6 2,457,114 84.53 272,826 9.38 176,953 6.09 0 7 2,584,554 89.49 269,512 9.34 33,930 1.17 18,897 8 2,571,022 89.02 287,907 9.97 29,067 1.01 18,897 9 2,507,073 88.86 274,637 9.73 39,664 1.41 85,519 10 2,522,078 89.15 276,007 9.75 31,057 1.10 77,751 11 2,594,941 90.01 269,512 9.35 18,581 0.64 23,859 12 2,438,039 88.03 274,652 9.92 56,907 2.05 137,295 13 2,628,434 90.42 269,512 9.27 8,947 0.31 0

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 163,298,364 at the voting record date, 1.8% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

