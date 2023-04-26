Result of AGM

| Source: Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 26 April 2023.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

ResolutionVotes
For		Percentage of votes cast Chair’s DiscretionPercentage of votes castVotes AgainstPercentage of votes castVotes Withheld
12,582,01789.19301,84010.4311,1170.3811,919
22,577,26188.66318,51510.9611,1170.380
32,307,02481.43328,24711.59197,7346.9873,888
42,292,16081.18328,24811.62203,2797.2083,206
52,492,46186.76269,5129.38111,0023.8633,918
62,457,11484.53272,8269.38176,9536.090
72,584,55489.49269,5129.3433,9301.1718,897
82,571,02289.02287,9079.9729,0671.0118,897
92,507,07388.86274,6379.7339,6641.4185,519
102,522,07889.15276,0079.7531,0571.1077,751
112,594,94190.01269,5129.3518,5810.6423,859
122,438,03988.03274,6529.9256,9072.05137,295
132,628,43490.42269,5129.278,9470.310

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 163,298,364 at the voting record date, 1.8% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17