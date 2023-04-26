PRESIDENT & CEO SHELTON J. HAYNES ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE OF 2023 LUCY G. MOSES PRESERVATION AWARD FROM NEW YORK LANDMARKS CONSERVANCY

ROOSEVELT ISLAND, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 19, 2023 Members of the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) Executive team accepted the 2023 Lucy G. Moses Preservation Award from the New York Landmarks Conservancy for RIOC’s outstanding $3.1 million restoration work on the historic Roosevelt Island Lighthouse. The Moses Award is given to exceptional preservation projects throughout New York City and is the Conservancy’s “highest honor for outstanding preservation.” The project has also been recognized by the Friends of the Upper East Side Historic Districts, which recently gave the Lighthouse it’s 2023 Rehabilitation Award for its “thoughtful and meticulously detailed work” in restoring the previously run-down iconic structure.

Accepting the award on behalf of RIOC were Prince Shah, Director of Capital Planning and Projects, and Mary Cunneen, acting Chief Operating Officer.

“I want to once again thank the New York Landmarks Conservancy for honoring the hard-work the RIOC team put into this restoration project, done in conjunction with the wonderful team at Thomas Fenniman Architects,” said RIOC President and CEO Shelton Haynes. “Capital projects that both preserve the unique history of our island, and maintain its natural beauty, are big wins for our community. The restoration work on the Lighthouse was long overdue and I couldn’t be prouder of our team’s execution and the finished work, which can now be enjoyed by everyone who visits the northern tip of the island.”

“The recognition our Lighthouse restoration project has received has been a strong validation of our team’s vision and the effort that was put into this project over several years,” said Prince Shah, Director of Capital Projects and Planning. “The Lucy G. Moses Award is the New York Landmark Conservancy’s highest honor for preservation work. RIOC is in tremendous company when it comes to the other Moses Award recipients this year, and we as an organization are all incredibly thankful for this great honor.”

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation, upon receiving approval from the Roosevelt Island Board of Directors, invested $3.1 million in restoring the 50-foot lighthouse, which was originally built in 1872 and had deteriorated significantly over many decades. Scope of work for the project included brick, stone, and window removal, door restoration, and modifications to the Lighthouse lantern and observation deck, including:

Removing the deteriorated concrete deck. Installing a new concrete ring beam and fluid-applied waterproofing. Installing a new stainless steel observation deck and railing. Installing a new glass and structural steel lantern. Removal of the wood stairs and installation of a new metal spiral staircase and new electrical and accent lighting. Site improvements at the Lighthouse include resetting and installing new stone pavers and curb stones, a new concrete beam curb, and new recessed ground lighting and controls.

About the Roosevelt Island Lighthouse Tower:

Constructed in 1872 by penitentiary inmates with stone extracted from the island, the Lighthouse was originally designed by James Renwick Jr., architect of the Smallpox Hospital and the Smithsonian Institute. The East River channel's huge granite boulders made it very treacherous for ships to navigate, so the Lighthouse was commissioned as part of a solution for New York City's shipping ports, along with an Army Corps of Engineers project to widen and deepen the channel. Above the waters of the East River, at the northernmost stretch of Roosevelt Island, shines the fifty-foot-high Lighthouse.



About Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC):

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) was created in 1984 by the State of New York as a public benefit corporation with a mission to plan, design, develop, operate, and maintain Roosevelt Island. With a focus on innovative and environmentally friendly solutions, RIOC is committed to providing services that enhance the island's residential community. RIOC manages the two-mile-long island's roads, parks, buildings, a sports facility, and public transportation, including the iconic aerial tramway. Additionally, RIOC operates a Public Safety Department that helps maintain a safe and secure environment for residents, employees, business owners, and visitors.

