AAA Northeast Aims to Achieve Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2045

Providence, RI, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAA Northeast is setting a goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2045, as detailed in its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

"AAA Northeast's responsibility is to our members, the motoring public and to the communities in which we live and work," said John Galvin, CEO, AAA Northeast.

“Our first ESG report communicates our progress to date on key ESG-related priorities and our ambitions for the future. As we continue along our ESG journey, we will evolve to meet the needs of our members, employees, and communities to have a positive environmental and societal impact.”

The report highlights how AAA Northeast is focused on an electric future by reducing diesel-powered vehicles from its fleet and replacing almost 20 percent of light-service vehicles with electric vehicles on order – an action initiated in 2022. AAA also launched an electric vehicle website to help inform consumers interested in learning about electric vehicle ownership. The report shares AAA’s ongoing commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as the work done to support communities both financially and through employee volunteerism. The organization’s ESG commitment also extends to continuing to conduct business ethically, protecting member and employee information and acting with integrity in all AAA does.

AAA Northeast has further pledged to its ESG journey by establishing several goals and ambitions:

Environmental:

Eliminate all diesel-powered vehicles by 2024. Purchase only electric vehicles for light-service use by 2030. Utilize 100% renewable energy by 2035. Achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2045.



Social:

Continue to actively support the communities within the AAA Northeast territory.

Cultivate a workforce that is representative of the communities AAA Northeast serves.

Provide best-in-class benefits to support employees inside and outside the workplace.

Governance:

Continue conducting business ethically, protecting member and employee information and acting with integrity.

To view the AAA Northeast 2022 ESG Report and read how AAA is progressing on these goals visit AAA.com/ESG